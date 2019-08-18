Rashida Tlaib Is Angry with Bill Maher, Suggests Boycotting His Show

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher blasted the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as “a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class.”

Maher said, “BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class. It’s predicated on this notion, I think it’s very shallow thinking, that the Jews are — in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied, forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

Well, the Jihadi troublemaker Rashida Tlaib didn’t cotton to that none.

“Maybe folks should boycott his show,” said Tlaib, who went on to compare criticism of the BDS movement to the controversy surrounding boycotts of South Africa’s apartheid regime in the 1970s and 1980s.

“I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom,” the lawmaker continued. “This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.” Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019 She is a liar. Israel is NOT an apartheid state, but her buddies are terrorists. Watch Jihadi Tlaib at a Jihadi rally: Fun Fact: Here’s Rashida Tlaib participating in a pro-Jihad rally in Detroit, 2014. She’s wearing a Palestinian scarf which represents Hamas, a terrorist group that wants Israel wiped off the map! RETWEET to remind everyone why she’s banned from Israel!! pic.twitter.com/jPBvY5uzbu — MAGA MICHELLE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Trump454545) August 16, 2019 Here she is ranting at a 2016 Trump event: Whenever Rashida Tlaib calls Republicans crazy, remember to watch this video pic.twitter.com/LxBOAnKgLb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2019