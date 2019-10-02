Rashida wants only blacks monitoring facial recognition since whites are incapable or something

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is facing a review over campaign finance violations [she paid herself $45,500 from the campaign funds], made a few people angry when she went all anti-white while on a tour of the Real Time Crime Center in Detroit.

Referencing the facial recognition software used by the nation’s police departments, she said only black people should be able to use it.

“Analysts need to be African-Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib said. “It’s true, I think non-African-Americans think African-Americans all look the same!”

Then she’s a moron.

As evidence, Tlaib said some people confuse lawmakers John Lewis and Elijah Cummings.

Well, that’s clear cut evidence for no one ever. The two men do bear somewhat of a resemblance when they’re ranting on the House floor. They are both far-left like Rashida. Anyway, we don’t believe her.

The Chief, who is black, made it clear he trusts people regardless of race or gender.

“See if you can get some of our money back until they fix it,” Tlaib said at one point to which Craig only said, “No.”

What is this woman talking about???

TLAIB WAS ASKED FOR CLARIFICATION

A reporter asked her about it after the tour, but she cut him off.

“No, I think there’s actually been studies out that it’s hard for, you know, like African-Americans would identify African-Americans, similar, Latino same thing,” she responded.

Well then, only whites should monitor facial recognition of whites? She is really suggesting whites are racists.

Tlaib’s entire tour kicked off with a tweet she sent out calling facial recognition software “bulls***.”

.@detroitpolice You should probably rethink this whole facial recognition bulls**t.https://t.co/ZvHEEQxzWB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 20, 2019

The chief was very gracious and there were other black people standing around who did not crack a smile as she pandered. Tlaib likes to pretend she’s black and has the same history as black Americans. She doesn’t.

Watch: Rep. Rashida Tlaib at the Real Time Crime Center with police Chief James Craig discussing facial recognition software: “Analysts need to be African-Americans … .” https://t.co/qrG27El3AZ pic.twitter.com/o8bCwAJEVM — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 2, 2019

The Detroit Police have gotten a lot of grief over the use of facial recognition software in general, which is understandable, but Rashida is too vulgar and crazy to represent them.