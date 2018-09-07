“Rat Ingrate” Omarosa Is Taking a Tape of WH Higher-Ups to ‘The View’

Omarosa has another tape, according to Page Six, that she’s releasing next week on the hate-Trump show “The View.”

Omarosa Manigault-Newman will appear with her tape on September 10th. Two days later, porny Stormy Daniels will appear on the same show, and the week will end with Communist Michael Moore.

The former Trump aide’s secret recording will include “multiple people; both men and women” that “are high up in the administration. One of them has left.

Not everyone is impressed with Omarosa’s book, Unhinged, which is dying on the shelves.

BERNARD MCGUIRK TELLS HER IN PERSON SHE’S A “HATER, INGRATE, A RAT AND A BACK-STABBING WEASEL”

Recently Omarosa was interviewed by phone on “Bernie and Sid in the Morning”. The blunt and funny host Bernard McGuirk asked her about the 1,000+ lies she told in her barely selling book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

He wanted to know why she worked for and praised the President if he was as awful as she claims.

“You actually said that Trump ‘covets his daughter.’ Can you understand why people would think, and why Trump would think, that after what you did after what he did for you, was so despicable?” McGuirk asked.

She basically said she couldn’t believe it either. When McGuirk said her own blather was just as unbelievable, she became angry.

McGuirk also blasted Omarosa for sharing secretly recorded audio of Chief of Staff John Kelly terminating her relationship with the White House and politely asking her to leave the premises.

Pulling a stunt like that on a military veteran is deplorable.

“Omarosa, you come off as a back-stabbing weasel. You really do. I hate to say that to you, but that’s a fact,” McGuirk said.

Omarosa angrily replied, “You come off as a hater.”

“I’m not a hater. You come across as … you said, ‘It’s not about me.’ It sounds like it’s all about you. This man … what he’s done for this country is incredible,” McGuirk fired back. “You are a hater, and you are an ingrate … and a rat!”