Ray Epps Lied, J6th Panel Lied, You Saw a Stalinesque Performance

“The January 6th committee lied. Its members are liars, and as a result of those lies, core civil liberties in this country were eroded, and people went to prison,” Tucker said last night as he began airing tapes Americans have not seen. He could only get clips, but the clips tell the true story.

We posted the Trucker-Fox News video exposing the injustice done to the handicapped Mr. Chansley on this link and the deadly insurrection lie on this link. Now we would like to share the clip below of the Ray Epps-J6th liars.

Tucker said of the J6 prisoners “They’re in prison as of right now, unjustly. So those lies had consequences. So, you have to ask yourself whatever happened to the members of the January 6th committee—these liars who hurt people and the country. Well, let’s see, Adam Schiff is running for Senate, Adam Kinzinger got a job at CNN. Liz Cheney somehow wound up a professor at the University of Virginia, the August University of Virginia. They’re all still there… but they’re liars. This video proves it.”

Tucker noted that intelligence and law enforcement agencies played a role in the events of that day, as admitted under oath. But we don’t know exactly what they were doing.

The mysterious Mr. Epps…

Tucker continued. “A mysterious figure called Ray Epps encouraged the crowd to go into the capitol for some reason. Epps has never been indicted for that, but there’s no question he did it… Under public pressure, the January 6th committee finally interviewed Ray Epps. Epps told the committee that he never entered the Capitol and, therefore, never committed a crime. His text messages showed that at 2:12 pm, he boasted to his nephew that he had quote, orchestrated the protests at the capitol. He admitted he helped get people there. Yet, curiously, congressional Democrats consider Ray Epps an ally, not an insurrectionist.”

“Tonight, we can tell you that, at the very least, Ray Epps lied in his sworn testimony to the January 6th committee. Epps testified that when he sent the text messages to his nephew, he had already left the capitol grounds to return to his hotel room. That is not true. The surveillance footage we found shows that in fact, Ray Epps remained at the Capitol for at least another half an hour.”

In the video below, you can see Epps was still at the Capitol. Tucker can’t say what Epps was doing there, “but we do know that he lied to investigators.

“The January 6th committee likely knew this too. Democrats had access to the same tape, yet they defended Ray Epps. No honest investigation would do that, but the point of the January 6th committee was never to investigate anything. The point was to stage a made-for-TV show trial.”

The tragedy of January 6 isn’t the faux insurrection; it’s the imprisonment of people who don’t belong there and the lies told to the American people by the media and the hacks in political office.

“From the opening moments, the tone of the hearings was almost comically overheated and polemical. There is not a tragedy in American history that Democrats didn’t liken to the protests of January 6th…”

“The January 6th committee was “so staged and fraudulent” that Democrats hired a Good Morning America producer called James Goldston to dramatize the footage they released. They even dubbed in audio to make the pictures more sensational as in a docudrama. The networks carried it all live as if it were real, but Donald Trump was far from the only target.” They made it about the House Republicans, especially Rep. Barry Loudermilk. That’s the next post.

Ray Epps and the fake sounds of the fake insurrection…

