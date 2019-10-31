Re-Districting Could Target Rep. Mark Meadows in 2020

Democrats kicked off re-districting lawsuits with big money and key names behind them like former President Barack Obama and his former Attorney General Eric Holder. These efforts are intended to end the Republican gerrymandering in Republican strongholds. It is an Organizing for America effort.

The lawsuits at the federal level failed because it is a state’s rights issue.

These cases are in swing states and Republican areas. One endangers Rep. Mark Meadows district in North Carolina. A court just ruled that the state must redraw existing district lines in time for the 2020 election.

Eric Holder brought the case.

The panel of three judges ruled the district represents “extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

That is true of Democrat districts as well, but the lawsuits are focused on Republican areas.

THERE WILL BE NO TIME FOR CONSTITUENTS TO KNOW WHO THEIR NEW REP IS

North Carolina Republican Rep. Richard Hudson told the Washington Examiner he is concerned constituents will be left without knowing who is representing them in the lower chamber.

“It’s disappointing for the people of the state because I believe those maps were fair and, if you look at them, they’re very contiguous … I felt like there were fair maps,” he said. “But the state court gets to decide that question. I don’t. But it’s just frustrating for people.”

He continued, “They don’t know who to turn to for assistance. The city of Fayetteville has had seven different members of Congress since 2010. And so, they don’t know what people live there. They don’t know what district they’re in, they don’t know who their congressman is. They don’t know how to get help when they need it.”

Rep. Hudson is concerned constituents will be left without knowing who is representing them in the lower chamber.

“It’s in somebody else’s hands. The state legislature draws those maps. This will be the third district that I have run in my four terms. We’re grateful for the opportunity. We’ll just see what it looks like,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker told the Washington Examiner.

Republicans say they won their seats in the districts when the maps were drawn by Democrats. The problem is that now the new people in the districts, which would include liberal Asheville, will not even know who their congressman is. Name recognition is key in elections. It creates confusion. It’s a mess.

THE TARGETS

Redistricting could target North Carolina Republican Reps. Mark Meadows or Patrick McHenry. Rep. Meadows has been a constant target as have all the congressmen visibly fighting for the President.

State after state is being swallowed up by Democrats, the blue, for different reasons and North Carolina is on the precipice. It’s been a hunting ground for the left challengers and re-districting is one way the left-wing organizations can turn it blue for good. This is going on in other states as well. If enough states turn blue, we will be under one-party rule. The ruling party, of course, will be the Democrat Party whose candidates are promoting socialist platforms to varying degrees.