Reaction to New Gun Bill Proposal from the Administration Is — ‘REJECT’

A one-page background check proposal was circulated among Republicans by Attorney General Bill Barr and White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and obtained first by The Daily Caller Wednesday. It is not a White House proposal and the President has not sanctioned it.

This sounds like a trial balloon. It’s not going over well so far.

It is similar to the Toomey-Manchin proposal, but it’s narrower.

The plan would expand background checks to all commercial gun sales, including gun show sales, according to a document obtained by POLITICO and first reported by The Daily Caller. It’s similar to a proposal from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).