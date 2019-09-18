Reaction to New Gun Bill Proposal from the Administration Is — ‘REJECT’

Under the White House proposal, background checks would be conducted through federal firearm licensees, also known as FFLS, or a newly created group of licensed transfer agents. Sellers would choose voluntarily whether the federal firearm licensees or a transfer agent keeps records of the transactions.

Voluntarily? For how long? Is it the camel’s nose under the tent?

The DC Examiner says these new background checks “would not apply to sales between family or friends”.

This seems to be the so-called loophole Democrats have wanted to close up for a long time. The truth is not one of the killers bought their gun this way and background checks are already required at gun shows.

If this in any way gives Democrats their national registry, it’s a non-starter for constitutionalists and Second Amendment supporters.

IF IT’S LIKE THE TOOMEY-MANCHIN BILL, BEWARE

The Toomey-Manchin bill was a Trojan Horse and if it contains any of the riskier codicils, it will be wholly rejected by the Second Amendment advocates.

Trump is already on thin ice with 2A defenders because of his horrific bump stock order. If he helps Democrats create a national gun registry by going along with so-called universal background checks, he might as well kiss 2A support goodbye. https://t.co/8wX5QO5p0A — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2019

THE NRA SAYS IT’S A NON-STARTER

As far as the NRA is concerned, it’s not going to have support.

“This is a non-starter with the @NRA and our 5M members because it burdens law-abiding gun owners while ignoring what actually matters: fixing the broken mental health system and the prosecution of violent criminals,” Jason Ouimet,@NRAILA‘s exec director, tweeted.

When you talk 5 million members, those are only dues-paying. There are many millions more out there behind the NRA’s stance.

This bill appears to be more political than effective. It seeks a middle ground to silence Democrats and keep the Republican base. The Republican base would rather see a bill that addresses mental health and prosecution of those violating the gun laws we already have.

WHAT REPUBLICANS THINK

The idea sheet was received cooly by Republican senators. Bill Barr believes that if they don’t do something, the Democrats will run with it in 2020.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested the proposal could provide an opening for firearm confiscation and instead touted a proposal by himself and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to crack down on “straw purchases” of guns by buyers who sell their purchases to middlemen or those prohibited from buying firearms themselves.

That might have stopped the most recent killer.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is working on a national red flag bill, which is dangerous. Every red flag law passed in the United States so far omits due process. We can’t have that.