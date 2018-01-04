Reactions to Bannon’s Comments Make His Future Look Bleak, Fans Bolt

Reactions are coming in response to Steve Bannon’s alleged comments to Michael Wolff, author of the new book coming out next week, Fire and Fury. It promises to be a page turner of malicious gossip and ad hominem attacks and, not unexpectedly, it has reached #1 on the Amazon best seller list.

Steve Bannon has not denied the comments but did call the President “a great man” on his radio show last evening, playing the victim card at the same time. which did strike a lot of his fans – former fans – as peculiar in light of his attack on Trump and his family now immortalized in the book [examples below].

With disloyal people doing things like this, what decent person would ever run for office, especially the presidency, from this point on? Can a decent person even survive in politics?

Bannon already lost the support of billionaire backer Rebekah Mercer after he said he was going to run for President. She was also frustrated with the Alabama race.

The Bannon run for the presidency is mentioned in the book, Fire and Fury. His ego knows no bounds. The “Deplorables”, an important Trump voting bloc, are getting a taste of who Steve Bannon really is.

“The core constituency for Breitbart is what you would call the Trump Deplorables. That’s the audience. And if they’re asked to choose between Steve and Trump, they’re going to choose Trump. That’s clear,” a person familiar with Breitbart News’ operations told The Washington Post.

Perhaps the most potent reaction came from the President himself, not only in his statement, but in the cease-and-desist letter his lawyer sent to Bannon, who violated his non-disclosure agreement. He will try to block the book’s publication.

Donald Trump Jr. gave a powerful response when he tweeted: “Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist.”

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

That appears to be the consensus, at least when it comes to him undermining, harassing and being an opportunist.

Ann Coulter, who isn’t shy about criticizing the President, said Bannon’s Russia quotes are “insane”. Even Rich Lowry, no fan of Trump’s, described a Bannon with little going for him. Dana Loesch followed up describing the Steven Bannon she knows and doesn’t love.

Anthony Scaramucci, who blasted Bannon using vulgar language during an interview with Ryan Lizza, who was a reporter for NY Mag at the time, appears to have been right about him. The Mooch supported the President and did not support Bannon in his interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Steve Bannon was a lone wolf operating rogue against the President’s interests. @POTUS tried to keep the peace but yesterday had to set the record straight. https://t.co/6TqYa8ux9M @GMA @GStephanopoulos @ABC — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 4, 2018

Bannon himself is allegedly unconcerned about the President’s remarks which makes him look even more insane.

Bannon, reached by Bloomberg News, declined to comment on the remarks published by the Guardian. Two people close to him said he wasn’t bothered by the president’s statement. They asked not to be identified discussing Bannon’s reaction. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 3, 2018

Here are some of the responses to Bannon’s latest radio show comments from the folks and those are the ones that will put Bannon in the hottest water: