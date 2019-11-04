The House Intel Committee has released the transcript of its interview with Michael McKinley, a career diplomat and former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He resigned last month.

McKinley testified that he resigned over the State Department’s unwillingness to support foreign service officers caught up in the Ukraine scandal. He objected to what he perceives as the “utilization of our ambassadors overseas to advance domestic political objectives.”

That is the commonly-held opinion of the President’s critics. We must repeat, however, that President Trump decides foreign policy, not unelected career officers, foreign service or otherwise.

Whether that is wise or not is another issue.

CAVEAT: The impeachment inquiry resolution allows Schiff to unilaterally redact whatever he wants. And there are some redactions. We haven’t read it yet so are unsure of the importance in this transcript.

Read it for yourself or read the original here:

