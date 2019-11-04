Read Redacted Transcript of Masha Yovanovitch’s Testimony

The intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs panels released transcripts of closed-door depositions with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The testimony of the out-of-favor employee Masha Yovanovitch can be found online or you can read it below. She was an Obama appointee suspected of undermining President Trump and his policies.

The other release of Michael McKinley’s testimony can be read on this link.

Yovanovitch testified on Oct. 11 that she learned at the end of 2018 that Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko planned to “do things, including to me,” CBS News reported. She said that other State Department officials were worried about Giuliani’s role in Ukraine but felt unable to stop him.

The former ambassador added that she never “directed, suggested, or in any other way asked, for any government or government official in Ukraine or elsewhere to refrain from investigating or prosecuting actual corruption.”

Adam Schiff’s team recommended the excerpts.

Redactions in the transcript are the sole province of Adam Schiff.

Rep. Lee Zeldin is now a target in the Twitter sewer. He has tweeted.

The transcripts from the interviews of Ambassadors Yovanovitch & McKinley were just released. Will immediately review. Assuming all is accurate, having sat through both, there is NOTHING in there to impeach POTUS for. A Pres can recall an Amb at any time WITH or WITHOUT cause. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 4, 2019

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

