Read the Dem Resolution Giving All Power to Adam Schiff

The impeachment process resolution backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hands the lead role to the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who would have the unlimited latitude to organize extended questioning of potential public witnesses.

Republicans can request certain witnesses and subpoenas but Adam Schiff, the all-powerful, has the veto power. All power rests in the hands of accused liar Adam Schiff, who has been tied to George Soros.

Schiff can release transcripts or not.

After the Intelligence Committee finishes its investigation, it will write a public report. The matter then goes to the Judiciary for the writing of the articles of impeachment.

There will be public hearings eventually. The President’s lawyer will have no role.

President Trump and his lawyer cannot participate until the very end after all the ‘witnesses’ presented their cases without much resistance and with little transparency. Schiff currently doesn’t allow the witnesses to answer some of the Republicans’ questions.

After the ‘findings’ are released to the Judiciary, the President’s lawyer will have some role. That will be after the entire drama has played out on TV.

Allegedly, this is the practice the Republicans followed in 1998 during Clinton’s impeachment. We will check that out.

All other committees will continue their separate probes and no other work will take place.

THE RESOLUTION

Bills 116 Hres660.PDF by FOX59/CBS4 on Scribd

The House will vote on the resolution on Halloween. That’s appropriate for a witch trial, the label Republicans gave it.

MSNBC PROBABLYDIDN’T WANT TO HEAR JIM JORDAN

MSNBC cut away from Rep. Jim Jordan as he explained what Adam Schiff was doing.

JIM JORDAN SAYS NOTHING HAS CHANGED AFTER TODAY’S TESTIMONY

And nothing changed after today’s testimony.

Jim Jordan says Vindman’s testimony doesn’t change anything: “The fundamental facts haven’t changed. Trump and Zelinsky say there was no pressure – no one was pushed.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 29, 2019