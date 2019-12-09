Read the FISA swamp report & key comments from the right

The FISA report reveals that the FBI “fell far short” in vetting the accuracy of FISA applications, knowingly withheld exculpatory information, used ‘defensive briefings’ to secretly assess the Trump campaign, used known illegitimate sources, and more.

“Much of that information was inconsistent with, or undercut, the assertions contained in the FISA applications that were used to support the probable cause and, in some instances, resulted in inaccurate information being included in the applications.”

“The Crossfire Hurricane team failed to inform Department officials of significant information that was available to the team at the time that the FISA applications were drafted and filed.”

IG report: “In the preparation of the FISA applications to surveil Carter Page, the Crossfire Hurricane team failed to comply with FBI policies, and in so doing fell short of what is rightfully expected from … [an] agency entrusted with such an intrusive surveillance tool.” pic.twitter.com/9VhP6e7Ueo — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 9, 2019

The IG report faulted the FBI over numerous inaccuracies in the application process. There were 17 ‘errors’ in the Carter Page applications.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reminds us that the IG was not charged with investigating the origins of the probe, only the FISA abuse.

Beware. As predicted, journalists appear to be preparing to spin HARD on IG report. IG was not investigating opening of Russia probe but, rather, FISA abuse. His findings are reportedly quite harsh and involve criminal referrals. pic.twitter.com/plIJ4OIo6e — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 9, 2019

AG BILL BARR DISAGREES WITH ONE KEY POINT

Attorney General Bill Barr said, “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”

MORE TO COME

#BREAKING: IG #FISA Abuse report also determined “FBI leadership supported relying on Steele’s reporting to seek a FISA order on Page AFTER being advised of…concerns … that Steele may have been hired by … Clinton or the DNC…” pic.twitter.com/HJiA47pL5b — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 9, 2019

BREAKING: From the IG Report on the FBI’s misconduct in surveilling the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/mcA39TRxuD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 9, 2019

The FBI claimed it stopped using Christopher Steele as a source, but the #IGreport says the bureau continued using him, funneling the information through Bruce Ohr. pic.twitter.com/D486Ji5mvN — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) December 9, 2019

BOTTOM LINE FROM THE SWAMP

The IG report finds no bias and no political motivations.

Republicans had alleged the FBI and the Justice Department misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court about the dossier’s Democratic benefactors, which included Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee, and had complained that the dossier’s flaws and the author’s anti-Trump biases were left out of the FISA applications. Democrats had countered that the FBI acted appropriately, saying the DOJ and the FBI met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis for probable cause.

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz probed how the unverified dossier compiled by Tump hating British spy Christopher Steele was used to secure the original warrant on Page in October 2016, along with other decisions.

FLYNN’S CASE LOOKS GOOD

