Read the Indictment of the 12 Russians And About the Latest Speculation

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that the DOJ has indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in the hacking of Democrat emails and other charges. At this point, Mr. Rosenstein said no American has been indicted and urged people not to politicize it, listen to leaks, or speculate.

Too late! The speculation is rampant.

The left claims that Roger Stone will be indicted soon and Mueller is meeting with Stone’s friends. A congressional candidate is also involved and there is a lot of speculation about that on social media as well.

On the right, many believe it’s a deliberate distraction from Strzok’s damaging performance or an effort to build up the DoJ’s reputation.

Roger Stone wrote about ties to Guccifer 2.0 in an article on his website March 2017. This is some of what he wrote:

The Smoking Gun website has come up with a sensational but bogus claim that I collaborated with a hacker, Guccifer 2.0 to hack data from the DNC and have WikiLeaks release it. This is another absurd media claim that is part of the long-standing absurd claim that Donald Trump had anything to do with the Russians. This is a charge without a shred of evidence…

…All contact I had with the entity known as Gufficer 2 came after I had written an article that was published on August 5th 2016 by Breitbart News and vetted by their lead investigative reporter Lee Stranahan. That article came after the DNC and DCCC material had been released and identified the role of a hacker going by the moniker Guccifer 2 based on our own sources.

Therefore, any such “collaboration” would’ve also involved a time machine – something that I think Putin has not perfected yet.

An unnamed congressional candidate asked for and received stolen documents about an opponent from Guccifer 2.0, according to the indictment.

