Read the Lisa Page transcripts & how the DOJ wouldn’t let them charge Hillary



Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page testified last year that officials in the bureau discussed Espionage Act charges against Hillary Clinton. Then-FBI Director James Comey was in the meeting. Unsurprisingly, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch rejected the notion.

Doug Collins released the transcripts day one, and day two, from Page’s private testimony before the joint task force of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees in July 2018.

Lynch met with President Bill Clinton on a Phoenix tarmac in June 2016. Comey gave his infamous public speech exonerating her while bashing her on July 5, 2016.

THE DOJ WOULDN’T LET THEM CHARGE HILLARY

Page told the committee that the FBI “did not blow over gross negligence.” Responding to a question from Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.

She said, “We, in fact — and, in fact, the Director — because, on its face, it did seem like, well, maybe there’s a potential here for this to be the charge. And we had multiple conversations, multiple conversations with the Justice Department about charging gross negligence.”

Page testified that the DOJ put a stop to it.

“The Justice Department’s assessment was that it was both constitutionally vague so that they did not actually feel that they could permissibly bring that charge.”

Page was talking about the section of the code that deals with “gross negligence.”

She added that they talked with the DOJ a number of times.

“We had multiple conversations with the Justice Department about bringing a gross negligence charge. And that’s, as I said, the advice that we got from the Department was that they did not think — that it was constitutionally vague and not sustainable,” she said.

Ratcliffe asked if the decision not to charge Clinton with gross negligence was a direct order from the DOJ. “When you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: ‘You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to,’” he said.

Page responded: “That’s correct.”

THE INSURANCE POLICY

She was also questioned about the “insurance policy” and confirmed this referred to the Russia investigation, explaining that officials were proceeding with caution. They didn’t want to burn sources.

The FBI lawyer explained they were seeking balance.

“So, upon the opening of the crossfire hurricane investigation, we had a number of discussions up through and including the Director regularly in which we were trying to find an answer to the question, right, which is, is there someone associated with the [Trump] campaign who is working with the Russians in order to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton,” Page said. “And given that it is August, we were very aware of the speed and sensitivity that we needed to operate under.”

Page continued that, “if the answer is this is a guy just being puffery at a meeting with other people, great, then we don’t need to worry about this, and we can all move on with our lives; if this is, in fact, the Russians have co-opted an individual with, you know, maybe wittingly or unwittingly, that’s incredibly grave, and we need to know that as quickly as possible.”

It was just a checking in to discuss how fast to proceed.

They were fearful of Donald Trump as President receiving classified briefings.

These numbskulls actually thought the President or his allies were working with Russia, based on what they admitted was not much evidence — or none.

They wouldn’t charge the guilty party and decided someone in the President’s campaign could be working with Russia based on hearsay. It’s like watching the Keystone Cops.