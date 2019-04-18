Read the Mueller Report

Read the Report on this link.

The version of the nearly 500-page report that the Justice Department made public Thursday includes redactions, consistent with Attorney General Bill Barr’s plan to black out portions of the document—including grand jury material, information the intelligence community believes would reveal intelligence sources and methods, any material that could interfere with ongoing prosecutions and information that could implicate the privacy or reputational interests of “peripheral players,” Fox News reports.

The Democrats will subpoena the full, unredacted report.