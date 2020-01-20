Read the President’s impeachment filing! He comes our swinging!

Trump’s legal team filed a brief on Monday, calling for the Senate to “swiftly” acquit Trump in the impeachment trial because he did nothing wrong. Their filing relies on the fact that the House has not proven or cited a crime.

According to the NY Times, President Trump’s team calls on the Senate to “swiftly reject” the impeachment charges and acquit him, maintaining that he committed no impeachable offense and has been the victim of an illegitimate partisan effort to take him down.

THE DANGEROUS PRECEDENT

The legal team contends that “the two articles of impeachment approved largely along party lines were constitutionally flawed and set a dangerous precedent.”

That isn’t just gibberish. It does set a dangerous precedent. They’re impeaching him because they don’t like him or his agenda.

The lawyers call it a “brazenly political act” following a “rigged process” that should be repudiated by the Senate, according to a person working with his legal team, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the submission of the trial brief.

The articles of impeachment are not valid because they “do not state a violation of the law and they would in effect try to punish the president for foreign policy decisions and efforts to preserve executive prerogatives.”

The AP stated his lawyers contend that President Donald Trump did “absolutely nothing wrong,” calling the impeachment case against him “flimsy” and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.”

“It says the two articles of impeachment brought against the president — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — don’t amount to impeachment offenses. It asserts that the impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s request that Ukraine’s president open an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden was never about finding the truth.”

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the outset to find some way — any way — to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election,” Trump’s legal team wrote. “All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.”

READ THE FILING

Trial Memorandum of President Donald J. Trump by Johannah Winter on Scribd