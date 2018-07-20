Real Russia Collusion Is Bernie’s Chief Strategist Contacting a Russian Spy

Communist Bernie Sander’s chief strategist contacted a Russian spy immediately before joining Bernie’s campaign, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Ted Devine joined Sanders’s campaign in 2014 before it officially launched. Communications between Devine, Paul Manafort, Ukrainian diplomats and Russian intelligence agents began as early as Jan. 3, 2006, and continued until no earlier than June 19, 2014, according to a list of exhibits filed in a Virginia federal court Wednesday.

This is evidence related to Robert Mueller’s prosecution of Paul Manafort.

“If he runs, I’m going to help him,” Devine said in November 2014 about Bernie Sanders, The Washington Post reported. “He is not only a longtime client but a friend. I believe he could deliver an enormously powerful message that the country is waiting to hear right now and do it in a way that succeeds.”

You can read The Daily Caller article here, but to sum up, both Devine and Manafort worked on behalf of the pro-Russian political party to help elect Ukraine President Yanukovych. Yanukovych is a former Communist Party member in Ukraine.

However, no evidence of collusion will be presented at trial by Robert Mueller. If he did, would he have to include Bernie’s friend, Ted Devine? Does Ted have immunity?

Collusion in any case is not a crime. That’s why FARA [the Foreign Agents Registration Act], used by no one ever, is Mueller’s latest favorite weapon. Half of D.C. engages with foreign entities in this way. It’s a bad practice and maybe this will stop it.

BERNIE IS A COMMUNIST

Getting back to Bernie and his Communist strategist. It’s ironic that people are engaged in mass hysteria over Russian collusion stories about President Trump while our colleges are filled with Communists. Our government is certainly. Our former president was a closet Marxist. We have a former Communist presidential candidate in Bernie who might run again. No one says a word.

Early Sanders

While attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA. He also organized for a communist front, the United Packinghouse Workers Union, which at the time was under investigation by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

After graduating with a political science degree, Sanders moved to Vermont, where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda. At that time, he produced a glowing documentary on the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs, who was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as “America’s greatest Marxist.”

Sanders has a portrait of Debs on the wall in his Senate office.

In the early ’70s, Sanders helped found the Liberty Union Party, which called for the nationalization of all US banks and the public takeover of all private utility companies.

Sanders in 1981 managed to get elected mayor of Burlington, Vt., where he restricted property rights for landlords, set price controls and raised property taxes to pay for communal land trusts. Local small businesses distributed fliers complaining their new mayor “does not believe in free enterprise.”

Sanders took several “goodwill” trips not only to the USSR, but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere.

Sanders Never Changed

In 1985, he traveled to Managua to celebrate the rise to power of the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista government one of New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio’s favorite groups. He called it a “heroic revolution.” Undermining anti-communist U.S. policy, Sanders denounced the Reagan administration’s backing of the Contra rebels in a letter to the Sandinistas.

Sanders lobbied the White House to stop the proxy war and even tried to broker a peace deal. He adopted Managua as a sister city and invited Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega to visit the US. He exalted Ortega as “an impressive guy,” while attacking President Reagan.

Sanders also adopted a Soviet sister city outside Moscow and honeymooned with his second wife in the USSR. He put up a Soviet flag in his office while the Soviets were on the march around the world and threatening the US with nuclear annihilation.

In 1989, as the West was on the verge of winning the Cold War, Sanders addressed the national conference of the U.S. Peace Council — a known front for the Communist Party USA, whose members swore an oath not only to the Soviet Union but to “the triumph of Soviet power in the US.”

Today, Sanders wants to bring what he admired in the USSR, Cuba, Nicaragua and other communist states to America.

BERNIE TODAY CLAIMS HE’S ONLY A DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST

While Bernie brags about only being a Democratic Socialist, the difference between Democratic Socialism, Socialism and Communism is irrelevant.

Ayn Rand put it well:

“There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

Today, Bernie still proposes Communist ideas. He advocates for single payer and putting private health insurance and drug companies “out of business.” He also wants to break up “big banks” and control the energy industry, while providing “free” college tuition, a “living wage” and guaranteed homeownership and jobs through massive public works projects. Price tag: $18 trillion.

Who will pay for it all?

Communism is responsible for the deaths of 60 million to 100 million people, but that won’t stop Bernie.