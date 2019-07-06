Rebellion in NY as Driver’s Licenses Are Handed to Anonymous Lawbreakers

Governor Cuomo’s New York will issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens that look exactly like a citizen’s license. The lifetime New York governor instituted the policy by fiat. There is also a Motor Voter law in New York. If illegals vote using that license, no one will know or investigate.

New York’s county clerks are in rebellion. They will meet in Syracuse Monday to discuss the new law. Some county clerks who are opposed to the law and are pressing forward on a federal lawsuit.

Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola will not comply.

“I’m adamant that I won’t do it in my office, they are going to have to find another venue,” said Merola. “If somebody walks into my office, knowing that they are here illegally, we will not process a driver’s license for them.”

“I’m not anti-immigrant, I say this all the time, my wife is a naturalized citizen,” Merola said. “But my son is also a police officer.”

And he believes the licenses will hinder police from arresting undocumented immigrants who might commit crimes.

Merola, a Republican, and other clerks are supporting a federal lawsuit that he says could be filed in the next several days. Merola says New York’s local motor vehicle offices are uniquely structured. In other states, DMV personnel work for the state; in New York, many DMV employees are paid by the individual county.

“Fifty-two county clerks have over 100 DMV offices,” said Merola. “And we take an oath of office to support the Constitution.”

He says he believes that oath of allegiance to the U.S Constitution supersedes state law.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says he believes the law is a “violation” of federal law.

The New York Association of County Clerks in mid-June issued a letter expressing concerns about the measure. The group says local DMV staff are not trained to recognize whether a foreign passport is a fake and that counties do not have the money to hire extra staff for translations.

Cuomo has the power to remove county clerks from office if they refuse to carry out a state law. The governor refused to say if he’ll do that, saying it’s premature to talk about that scenario until the federal lawsuit is settled.

Merola, the Rensselaer county clerk, also says he’ll cope with potential confrontation down the road.

Erie County Clerk Kearns says ultimately, President Trump and Congress need to fix the nation’s broken immigration laws.

New York is the 13th state to pass such a law, despite a recent poll showing that 53 percent of the state’s residents opposed the idea.

Lawless Jennifer Connor, who helped organize the Green Light Campaign, insists that discrimination is the only explanation for opposing the law.

“The only reason to be against this all along has been xenophobia and fear,” Connor said.

That’s the usual lie the hard-left likes to tell. She is ignoring the rule of law completely when she says it can only be xenophobia and fear.

It’s actually discrimination against citizens and legal immigrants. They are granting foreigners breaking into our country the same rights as citizens and people who came here the right way.

How will we know the real identity of a person in the country illegally? Are we doing background checks in their home country? We know the answers. That is not happening.

The voter fraud potential is huge.

It makes a mockery of the rule of law. Are we a country any longer?

It certainly doesn’t respect the rights of legal immigrants. Democrats don’t seem to like them.