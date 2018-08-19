“Red” Brennan Says Trump’s ‘Treasonous’ After Saying He Isn’t After He Said He Is

Former CIA director and Communist John Brennan has called the President “treasonous” and even tweeted the accusation. Then he admitted to Rachel Maddow that he doesn’t think the President is treasonous. It’s just a term he used, he told her. On Sunday, he reversed himself again and went back to Trump is treasonous although he’s parsing words somewhat.

Brennan said on July 16 on Twitter, “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Fast forward to Maddow’s show on Friday. He said he didn’t mean the President committed treason.

TRUMP DIDN’T COMMIT TREASON BRENNAN SAYS, ALTHOUGH HE HAD SAID HE DID

Remember when John Brennan said Trump’s behavior was “treasonous”? Turns out he didn’t mean it: pic.twitter.com/PVm7mVkiJ5 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 18, 2018

BRENNAN IS BACK TO CLAIMING THE PRESIDENT IS TREASONOUS

On Sunday, he parsed words with Chuck Todd and said, “I called his behavior treasonous. I stand very much by that claim.”

Todd said to him that he as a “former CIA director accusing the sitting president of the United States of treason, that’s a monumental accusation.”

Brennan then fell back on “he sees lights blinking red”. [As the guy who voted for the Soviet-style Communist Gus Hall during the Cold War, some see “red” when they look at Brennan.]

HIS EVIDENCE IS ‘LIGHTS BLINKING RED’

“Well,” said Brennan, “I think these are abnormal times and I think a lot of people have spoken out against what Mr. Trump has done and maybe it’s my warning, training as an intelligence professional. I have seen the lights blinking red in terms of what Mr. Trump has done and is doing and is bringing this country down on the global stage and fueling and feeding divisiveness in our country. He continually lies to the American people.”

He continued: “The type of things he is doing, I need to speak out. I don’t believe I’m being political at all…”

He said he’s not a Democrat or a Republican. Is he still a Communist?

He continued: “And many members of the Congress over the years who have security clearances have spoken out rather forcefully against whoever was in the Oval Office if they weren’t from the same political party. Knew they are telling me I shouldn’t do that.”

Watch:

BRENNAN ADMITS HE KNOWS OF NO CRIME

Brennan thinks the President colluded. That’s not a crime! He’s basically admitting he doesn’t know of any crimes Trump committed. He is the one who launched this probe and he did it without evidence of a crime.

There is far more evidence of collusion between the FBI, Hillary’s campaign, Christopher Steele, and the Russians. Where’s Sessions on this?

Watch: