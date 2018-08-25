Red Brennan Sends Out a Dog Whistle to the Useful Idiots

Former CIA Director Red Brennan condemned President Trump Friday night on Bill Maher’s nonsensical “Real Time with Bill Maher”. His goal is what it has been since even before Donald Trump was elected. He is trying to unseat President Trump just like they do in Communist nations.

Brennan’s allegedly concerned about Trump playing to his base and dividing Americans. He claims he’s afraid it will cause violence in the streets.

That’s what Brennan himself is encouraging. He has literally called for an insurrection. He also whined about losing his security clearance. This dishonest former director lost his clearance because he’s abusing his former position and suggesting there will be violence in the streets. The only violence in the streets comes from his people in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, both are Communist groups.

The White House released a statement on Aug. 15 slamming Brennan, citing “lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary” and his engagement in “highly partisan positions.”

HE IS FEIGNING SURPRISE THAT THE GOP WON’T SIDE WITH HIM AS HE ATTEMPTS HIS COUP

The former Commie is upset that Republicans don’t agree with him.

“Fundamentally, though, what he’s doing to this country, he’s dividing us… He’s dividing Americans,” Brennan said of Trump during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “So I’m really concerned that as he continues to play to his base, he’s further dividing us, and I’m really concerned about whether this could spill over into the streets,” he said. Actually, I’m of the opinion that is what he’s hoping for deep down in his black heart of hearts.

If you don’t agree with this incompetent former government employee, you must be mistaken.

We can’t say if he is still a Communist but he is calling for insurrection. Also, his behavior under Barack Obama was that of a useful idiot [click the link below].

RELATED STORY