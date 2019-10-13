Red China’s President Xi Jinping — Nike, NBA, and Apple’s BFF — warned of a brutal crackdown of the people of Tibet but were probably also sending a message to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Anyone attempting to split China in any part of the country will end in crushed bodies and shattered bones,” Xi said Sunday, per state-run media.

That warning was issued from Nepal, where thousands of Tibetan Buddhists have taken refuge from Chinese Communist rule. But the blanket threat is likely a message to the protesters in Hong Kong and Western-allied leaders of Taiwan, whom Chinese officials regard as “separatists” and advocates of “secessionism” from the mainland government.

Xi further warned, “And any external forces backing such attempts at dividing China will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming.”

The protests have been violent but have toned down somewhat of late.

The extradition bill that prompted the protests could have allowed people accused of crimes to face charges in China’s secret legal system. The movement has expanded into a call for broader reforms and amnesty for protesters.

The violence and corresponding threats by the government have discouraged attendance at protests.

The support “can’t be seen anymore because of the government’s diverse measures,” one protester said. “The government has been very successful to have fears introduced into people’s minds.”

The protesters are trying to convince their members to renounce violence and unnecessary vandalism.

While the protesters fight for freedom, American companies are regaling Red China and their money.