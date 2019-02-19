Communist Bernie Sanders, who calls himself a Democratic Socialist, has announced that he will run for President in 2020, the year he turns 79 years of age.

He will run on the ‘hate Trump socialism’ ticket. He made his announcement while calling the President an “embarrassment” and a “pathological liar,” actually describing himself.

While he claims it “doesn’t give him any pleasure to say it,” he thinks Trump’s “a sexist, racist, homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is getting cheap political points by picking on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

In his lifetime, he says, he has not seen a President who goes out of his way to divide the American people based on where we were born, the color of our skin, our gender, wherever we were born, whatever it may be. That’s one reason he’s running. This hate-filled and dishonest Communist thinks he can bring us all together under the hammer and the sickle ideology he represents.

His second reason for running is the real reason. Bernie began the political revolution in 2016 and “it’s time to move that REVOLUTION forward.” He wants to see to it that his “vision and those ideas are implemented into policy.”

Given his success in the 2016 election and his influence in the Democratic Party since then, he knows he can continue to push the party further left.

Bernie’s vision includes Medicare for All, which he has said in the past would bankrupt us, high taxes that go up to 90%, heavy regulations, a Green New Deal, gun control, “free” college, “free” housing, open borders, a high minimum wage, and a universal basic income. That’s communism.

Just so you know, his New York community organizer in 2016 was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Will Americans buy what he is selling and take a sharp left turn to Venezuela?

THE MEDIA LOVES HIM AS MUCH AS THEY HATE TRUMP

CNN does not question his hard-left ideology, and only calls it a “big deal” with smiles all around in the clip below.

ABC News called him a “leading figure in the modern Progressive movement.” They added that “his improbable 2016 campaign allowed Sanders to establish himself as a prominent, recognizable and influential voice in Democratic politics.” They never mentioned his Communist Revolution. It’s a silent revolution thanks to the media.

NPR, an outlet our taxpayer dollars go to, did not call him what he is.

Once upon a time, a better time for America, people laughed at him and his absurd ideology.

The Washington Post was the worst so far

Washington Post boasted of his grand following on social media and in the party. The publication made sure to mention: After coming a few hundred delegates short of victory in 2016, Sanders begins a 2020 race with some advantages. He is one of the best-known and most admired figures in Democratic politics, though he is not a member of the party. He built campaign operations in every primary and caucus state.

The Communist is one of the most admired.

The Post had a slightly different hate-filled quote from Bernie: “You know as well as I do that we are living in a pivotal and dangerous moment in American history,” he wrote. “We are running against a president who is a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and someone who is undermining American democracy as he leads us in an authoritarian direction. I’m running for president because, now more than ever, we need leadership that brings us together — not divides us up.”

They praised his non-existent successes as if they were real and painted his far-left beliefs as one of the successes. “In office, Sanders became the best-known democratic socialist in American politics, bringing new development to the city while building ties to international left-wing movements,” the Post’s author David Weigel wrote.

There is no question that if ever there was a time that the media should be honest, this is it. But they aren’t and they present his extremism as a boon for the new America they envision.

There is no question, the candidates we currently have will try to outdo him with Communist/Socialist policies.

Watch:

BREAKING: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announces that he is running for president again in 2020 https://t.co/tzwKnylr8E pic.twitter.com/4zrz8hiZlp — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2019