Red Flag Law enacted after former Marine says he’d slaughter antifa if they kill anyone

The FBI used Oregon’s new “red flag” law to seize guns from a former Marine who allegedly threatened to “slaughter” antifa demonstrators at a Portland rally earlier this month, The Oregonian reported Friday.

“If antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I’m going to kill them next,” Kohfield, 32, said. “I’d slaughter them and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out antifa.”

The statute allows law enforcement to take proactive action to stop violence before any crime has been committed. Such laws are being advanced in various states as a way to deal with America’s burgeoning mass shooting toll.

Former Marine Shane Kohfield — in a red MAGA hat with a knife strapped to his shoulder at the time — allegedly made the threat to slaughter antifa if they kill anyone on a loudspeaker outside the home of Portland’s mayor in July.

Within days agents seized Kohfield’s weapons. They relied on the red flag law that went into effect early this year that allowed them to temporarily take possession of the guns even though Kohfield hadn’t committed a crime, the newspaper reported.

The statute allows law enforcement, family members or roommates to petition a judge for an “extreme risk protection order” that bars a targeted individual from gun possession.

Phil Lemman, Oregon’s acting deputy state court administrator, said Kohfield surrendered five guns, including an AR-15.

Kohfield, who served two tours of duty in Iran, was also taken to a veterans hospital in Portland, where he spent 20 days. He was not charged with a crime — but he was also not allowed to attend the August demonstration staged by the nationalist Proud Boys, which drew violent antifa communist anarchists.

KOFIELD RESPONDS

Kohfield, who spoke with The Oregonian/OregonLive, suffers from bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, medical records show. Eventually, all deemed mentally ill by someone will have their gun rights taken away. That’s just a fact.

He returned home Tuesday from the VA hospital and maintains he never planned to hurt or maim other people. But he understands why he alarmed police.

“I looked unhinged. I looked dangerous and have the training to be dangerous,” said Kohfield, who lives with his father in Canby and receives disability payments for physical and psychological injuries he sustained during two tours of duty in Iraq.

By leveling vicious warnings, Kohfield said, he hoped to deter others from causing physical harm.

“I figured that the key to de-escalating the situation was to not be the most violent person in the room,” he said. “It was to be the scariest person in the room.”

He is not a member of any right-wing groups, supports the President, and many left-wing values concerning gays, police brutality and so on, if one is to judge from his Twitter feed.