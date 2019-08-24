Red Flag Laws Begin! Taking Away Constitutional Rights

With bipartisan support in many cases, 17 states and Washington D.C. have now passed “red flag laws” that allow the court-ordered removal of guns from people who are considered to be dangerous.

There is no due process and there does not have to be a crime. This is a thought crime law. And law enforcement will search and seize without your rights being considered. They will do it based on someone’s word, someone you might never get to face.

As an example of how this constitutional abomination works, a Connecticut man lost his guns because of a Facebook meme his son shared.

HIS SON’S A BIGOT

His son is a bigot and was arrested for obtaining four large-capacity magazines online and for allegedly sharing a meme that suggests he was interested in committing a mass shooting.

The meme has never surfaced. Does it even exist?

While bigots are despicable, it’s not a crime. He will have to pay the price for committing a felony. He bought large capacity magazines which are illegal in Connecticut.

A psychologist found him guilty through long-distance analysis:

“He’s got some Instagram followers, but not a whole lot of Facebook friends and not a lot of Twitter followers. Now, this is consistent in what we see in cases of what’s being sometimes called ‘self-radicalization.’ This is something that we’re seeing more and more of with the internet.”

Brandon Wagshol lied so that makes him look guilty.

On Facebook, Wagshol lists himself as a custodian for the Department of Homeland Security and as a former JTAC operator for the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy. However, police said none of that is true.

They found a stash of weapons.

As they searched the home, officers seized a .40 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a rifle scope with a laser, four firearm optic sites, a firearm flashlight, body armor with a titanium plate, a full camouflage outfit, a ballistic helmet, tactical gloves, a camouflage bag, computers, and numerous .40 caliber, .22 caliber and .300 blackout rounds of ammunition, police said.

In other words, the stash was a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber rifle. That’s not a stash.

They weren’t his guns and they were assumed to be accessible to the younger Wagshol because they lived in the same home.

The guns were registered to Wagshol’s father, who lives at the home. Police said the guns were accessible to Wagshol. Police said the father has not been charged with anything as of Thursday, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

The optics were bad.

“The optics, camouflage clothing and body armor were for the purposes of firearms training,” Wagshol said in the witness statement. “I did not have the intention of committing any mass shootings at all whatsoever.”

Experts say from afar, based on social media posts.

The psychologist Steve Briner, an associate professor of psychology at Sacred Heart University, said he noticed Wagshol used a lot of code language in his social media posts.

“What we see is somebody who is using a lot of language and a lot of slang that is popular on websites like 4chan and 8chan,” Briner said, citing two anonymous message boards that are not moderated. “If you’re not familiar with some of the slang that they use, it just kind of looks like word salad. If you know some of the code words that they’re using, the ‘dog whistles’ if you know that term, you know something that sounds innocuous, but something that has a certain meaning to a certain group of people.”

Wagshol’s public social posts, which did not include the one authorities cited, showed he had a disdain for the FBI, disliked transgender people and appreciated weapons.

Briner cited a post from Twitter that said “Pls halp the 4chan community one of our best Anne Hiro’d”

“So we see him make oblique references to suicide and in one of the Twitter feeds, he talks about Anne Hiro, which is a variation of ‘An Hero,’ which is a way that people on 4chan and 8chan talk about people who died by suicide,” Briner said. “It looks like he’s been exposed to that kind of internet culture.”

This kind of exposure can lead someone to become “indoctrinated into a certain ideology or way of life,” said Richard Hanley, an associate professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University.

The father lost his guns because his bigoted son, a jerk and a liar, lived with him. As far as the threat of a mass shooting, it has not turned up and we’re guessing it doesn’t exist.