Red Flags Everywhere! Jarrod Ramos and the Killings at The Capital Gazette

Jarrod Ramos left a paper trail of mad ravings aimed at the Capital Gazette for at least six years before he allegedly stormed the newsroom Thursday slinging smoke grenades and firing a shotgun, The Daily News reported.

One former editor had gone to the police about Ramos but they said there was nothing they could do. Others at the paper said they hesitated to file charges based on verbal threats.

Ramos, who isn’t exactly the white man as we were told repeatedly by the fake news meida, is Hispanic. His father is Miguel Ramos.

The problems began in 2011 with a harassment case against him. When Gazette reporter Eric Hartley wrote a brief account from public records, Ramos became obsessed with the idea that he was defamed and sued the newspaper.

The story was accurate and two judges tore into him for presenting a case with no evidence.

The original case was a complaint a woman, a former high school classmate, being cyberstalked by the Laurel, MD man. She told police he was going to become a mass shooter.

The lawyer who later represented the newspaper said he was an ‘unforgettable character’ with a braided ponytail, a foot-long goatee, and a ‘simmering anger’.

Anne Arundel Police released the above mug shot of Jarrod Ramos, 38.

“He’s not a forgettable character,” the paper’s attorney told the Daily News. “I remember at one point he was talking in a motion and somehow worked in how he wanted to smash Hartley’s face into the concrete. We were concerned at the time. He was not stable.”

“He legitimately felt he was wronged by the paper, and he took it all the way to the highest court in Maryland,” he said.

THE ARTICLE THAT STIRRED THE BEAST

The 2011 article that sparked Ramos’ ire was titled “Jarrod wants to be your friend,” and published after he pleaded guilty to harassment of his former classmate and her friends.

The report recalled the months Ramos spent badgering a victim with vulgar emails and telling her to kill herself.

“Have another drink and go hang yourself, you cowardly little lush,” Ramos wrote the victim, according to an email in Hartley’s report.

The abuse lasted for months and then Ramos went after her friends.

Ramos demanded her employers fire her. She did lose her job.

He was only given probation.

He began the lawsuit against the paper in 2012 and represented himself. No lawyer would take a case like that.

Ramos put up a fake twitter account in 2011 with the photo of Eric Hartley and began a campaign of threats and intimidation against Mr. Hartley.

HIS LAST TWEET

He didn’t tweet from January 2016 until seconds before he burst through the glass door of the newsroom. Then he sent out a tweet from his spoof account aimed at one of the judges who found against him in his frivolous lawsuit.

Tom Marquardt, the newspaper’s former editor and publisher, told the Capital Gazette on Thursday that during his tenure, the escalating harassment of journalists on Ramos’ social media accounts had raised red flags. In 2013, Marquardt said he had even spoken to police about filing a restraining order against Ramos.

“I was seriously concerned he would threaten us with physical violence,” Marquardt said. “I even told my wife, ‘We have to be concerned. This guy could really hurt us.’ ”

“I remember telling our attorneys, ‘This is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us,’ ” he said.

A Maryland state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that would require people who receive a peace order against them to surrender any firearms to law enforcement for the duration of the order.

The attack was targetd and he wanted to kill as many people as he could. He planned it out and hid when the police arrived within 90 seconds of the first shot being fired.

Mr. Hartley has not responded to requests for comment.