Red Francis Endorses Essays Condemning Conservative Catholics & Evangelicals

Pope Francis has publicly endorsed two anti-American essays that appeared in 2017 criticizing relations between Evangelicals and Catholics in the United States as an “ecumenism of hate.”

THE POPE PULLS THE ESSAYS OUT OF THE DUSTBIN

On Thursday, La Civiltà Cattolica journal released the transcript of a meeting between Pope Francis and a group of 24 Jesuits on September 5, 2019, during his recent trip to Mozambique in which the pope suggested that certain Evangelical Protestants in the United States “cannot really be defined as Christian.”

“Two important articles in Civiltà Cattolica have been published in this regard. I recommend them to you. They were written by Father Spadaro (a liberation — Marxist — theologian) and the Argentinean Presbyterian pastor, Marcelo Figueroa. The first article spoke of the ‘ecumenism of hatred.’ The second was on the ‘theology of prosperity,’” the pontiff said.

In 2017, the New York Times wrote about these two close associates of Pope Francis accusing allegedly ultraconservative American Catholics of making an alliance of “hate” with evangelical Christians to back President Trump.

The authors, writing in a Vatican-vetted journal, singled out Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s chief strategist at the time. They called him a “supporter of an apocalyptic geopolitics” that has stymied action against climate change and exploited fears of migrants and Muslims with calls for “walls and purifying deportations.”

The Pope himself claimed the conservative Catholics and Evangelicals were interpreting the Bible literally and were “not too far from Jihadists.” It isn’t true that the conservatives were interpreting the Bible literally but there are many gay prelates in the Vatican and a lot of the anger stems from that and what the Bible says.

People weren’t sure at the time if the authors had the Pope’s blessing.

THE POPE SAYS YOU’RE NOT A CHRISTIAN IF YOU SUPPORT BORDERS AND DON’T SUPPORT EXTREME CLIMATE CHANGE

There is little doubt now as to where the Pope stands. The Red Pope has endorsed the essays which basically say if you don’t believe in extreme climate change and illegal immigration, you ”cannot really be defined as Christian.”

The essay slammed conservative Christians in the U.S. as ignorant, theocratic, Manichean, war-mongering fanatics. It was viewed as anti-American by critics.

For the “Evangelical right,” the authors proposed, the panorama of threats to the American way of life “have included modernist spirits, the black civil rights movement, the hippy movement, communism, feminist movements and so on. And now in our day there are the migrants and the Muslims.”

The authors did not hesitate to suggest that many Evangelicals are southern racists who reject climate change.

This is a so-called Catholic Pope who invites liberation priests — Marxists — to his synods to help him write communistic essays. He promotes very politically far-left prelates while spending little time condemning such horrors as abortion to the moment of birth.

TOO FEW CONSERVATIVE CARDINALS TO PICK THE NEXT POPE

Francis the Red is setting it up so a majority of leftist cardinals will pick the next Pope. He won’t appoint conservative Americans as Cardinals.