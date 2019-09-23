Red Francis Invited Population Control & Abortion Globalists to Synod

The Red Pope has published the list of participants invited to Saturday’s pan-Amazon Synod and the invitees include communists, UN globalists, liberation theologists, and two of the world’s most renowned promoters of abortion and population control, Jeffrey Sachs and Ban ki-Moon.

As Stefano Gennarini, the Director of Legal Studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam) in New York, wrote in 2015, Jeffrey Sachs and Ban Ki-moon are “arguably the most powerful proponents of abortion and population control in the world.”

Abortion-loving Sachs has been attending these since 1999. A close ally of George Soros, he finds pro-lifers “disgusting.”

In his 2008 book Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, Sachs argued for legalizing abortion as a cost-effective way to eliminate “unwanted children” when contraception fails.

Particularly in Africa, Sachs wrote, abortion should be legalized and family planning programs made to “cater to adolescents as well as to married households.”

Jeffrey Sachs is believed to have been a contributor to Pope Francis’ 2015 environment encyclical Laudato Si— a document that forms the backdrop of this synod.

THE POPE SAYS OBEY THE DICTATOR’S CLUB — THE UN

Moon is an addition. He’s a “special invitee.”

Despite the U.N.’s often radical pro-abortion and secularist agenda, Ban’s appointment as a “special invitee” spotlights the strong orientation by the Holy See towards to the U.N. and its goals, particularly on the environment, that has grown under this pontificate, NC Register reports.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis said in the context of a non-binding U.N. resolution related to a Mauritian territorial dispute, that the faithful should be obedient to international institutions such as the U.N.

“If we are a humanity we should obey,” he said. And synod organizers have said the Church aims to “accompany” the Amazonian peoples “in various international and regional spheres of the United Nations system so that they may present their concerns about particular situations.”

A current U.N. official, René Castro Salazar, an American citizen who serves as assistant director-general of the climate and biodiversity department in the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization, will also be taking part.

Also invited is the crazy German climatologist Professor Hans Schellnhuber, an atheist who was also involved in Laudato Si. He wants us to go back to the emissions of 1880.

All these people believe in human engineering and they are very extreme in their beliefs.

HE WELCOMED LIBERATION THEOLOGISTS (COMMUNISTS)

To top it off, also listed as a special expert at the synod is Father Eleazar López Hernández, a Mexican liberation theologian regarded as the “midwife” of Indian theology. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has frequently warned him about his writings, and Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger commented in 1996 — reportedly with Father López in mind — that such theology was regressive and wished to “cast Christianity aside …as if the Gospel had been oppressive.

Liberation theology is communism. Other liberation theology communists are invited including nutjob Father Paulo Suess and his buddy Bishop Erwin Kräutler.

There are other controversial figures, mostly extreme far-left.

The plan for the synod is to concentrate on sustainability, the environment, and the spirituality of indigenous peoples.

As a Roman Catholic immersed in the church’s teachings in PK-college, I am horrified. The church has had bad popes before and we’ve survived but after Popes Benedict and John Paul, this is tough to take.