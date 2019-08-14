Red Francis Says Sovereignty Is Hitler-Like, Leads to War

In an interview with Italian daily La Stampa published on Friday, the open borders Pope called for a united Europe while denouncing political rhetoric that echoes what was heard in Nazi Germany.

He doesn’t seem to want an independent UK.

Red Francis says “sovereignty scares” him, “it leads to war.”

“Sovereignty is an attitude of isolation,” the pope said, according to the translation of his comments. “I am worried because we hear speeches that resemble those of Hitler in 1934. “First we. We … we … “: these are scary thoughts.”

This comes as Italy’s populist government appeared to be on the verge of collapse, according to the Washington Post.

“On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the most powerful politician in Italy, called for parliament to be dissolved and asked President Sergio Mattarella to order snap elections that could make Italy’s government lean even further right,” the newspaper reported.

He is talking about the EU which is communist-like. He wants it kept together but he also wants a borderless USA. On that, he has been quite clear.

As a Catholic, I say, bring Pope Benedict back.