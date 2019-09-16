Red Francis to Retrain Religious School Children in Globalism

During a recent inflight press conference on his return from a seven-day apostolic visit to Africa, Pope Francis said our “duty” is to “obey international institutions,” such as the United Nations and the European Union.

The UN and the EU are communistic, totalitarian organizations filled with dictators and thugs.

The Pope is taking his beliefs further with a ‘Global Pact’ and a retraining the Catholic youth at all of the church’s religious schools.

Red Francis believes in a one world government, far more secularized than any the Catholic religion has found acceptable in decades past.

To promote his hard-left views, the Red Pope’s new initiative for a “Global Pact” will create a “new humanism.”

Humanism is described by Merriam Webster as a rationalist outlook or system of thought attaching prime importance to human rather than divine or supernatural matters.

This secular approach, a new Catholic globalism, is well-suited to Pope Francis.

HE WILL HOST A GLOBAL EVENT

Red Francis will host a global event to take place at the Vatican on May 14, 2020 under the banner, ‘Reinventing the Global Educational Alliance.’

The Pope is inviting representatives of the main religions, international organizations and various humanitarian institutions, as well as key figures from the world of politics, economics and academia, and prominent athletes, scientists and sociologists to sign a “Global Pact on Education” so as to “hand on to younger generations a united and fraternal common home.”

“A global educational pact is needed to educate us in universal solidarity and a new humanism,” Francis said in a video to promote the event.

Red Francis does mention God once, as a kind of throwaway, in his message which is to “capitalize on our best energies” and to be “proactive” in “opening education to a long-term vision unfettered by the status quo.”

“This,” he said, “will result in men and women who are open, responsible, prepared to listen, dialogue and reflect with others, and capable of weaving relationships with families, between generations, and with civil society, and thus to create a new humanism.”

IT TAKES A VILLAGE TO EDUCATE A CHILD (OR A DRONE)

Quoting Hillary Clinton’s favorite aphorism, “It takes a village to raise a child,” Pope Francis asserted the need to create an “educational village,” in which “all people, according to their respective roles, share the task of forming a network of open, human relationships.”

The Pope said nothing about the long-held Catholic belief that parents, not villages, are the primary educators of their children.

He has a village in mind sprinkled with fairy dust and landscapes dotted with unicorns.

“In this kind of village,” the Pope also said an “alliance” must be forged “between the earth’s inhabitants and our ‘common home,’ which we are bound to care for and respect. An alliance that generates peace, justice and hospitality among all peoples of the human family, as well as dialogue between religions,” Lifesite News reports.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider recently observed that “however noble such aims as ‘human fraternity’ and ‘world peace’ may be, they cannot be promoted at the cost of relativizing the truth of uniqueness of Jesus Christ and His Church.”

RUINING CATHOLIC EDUCATION FROM THE GROUND UP

Pope Francis will have the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education with organizing the initiative. According to a website dedicated to the global pact, the Congregation oversees “216 thousand Catholic schools, attended by over 60 million pupils and 1,750 Catholic universities, with over 11 million students.”

He will ruin Catholic education with his communistic and godless plans, making the UN our new god.

The Red Pope also aims to heal the “horizontal fracture” between men of difficult cultures, religions and backgrounds. And it intends to heal the “fracture between man, society, nature and the environment” in the face of an “urgent need” to create an “ecological citizenship” based on sustainability and an “austere responsibility.”

“The objectives set for the next few decades aim to set up training models that take into account a constantly increasing population, diminishing resources and the fact that climate change places everyone before a serious responsibility: that of developing our planet in a sustainable way, with an eye to the needs of future generations,” the Congregation said.

The global pact of education is a communistic Liberation-style theological treatise.

The writer is a lifelong Catholic and prays the church will come back to reality.