Red Francis wants to add a new sin, the sin against the ecology

Pope Francis has a new sin against ecology he wants to add to the Catholic catechism, The Crux reports. Speaking to a group of lawyers, he said he was thinking of adding an “ecological sin.”

“We have to introduce, we are thinking about it, in the catechism of the Catholic Church, the sin against ecology, the sin against our common home, because it’s a duty,” he said.

Some would say he’s making a mockery of the Catholic religion. He worships the Earth and global warming and wants everyone else to as well.

Francis was speaking to the 20th world congress of the International Association of Penal Law, held in Rome Nov. 13-16, under the scope of “Criminal Justice and Corporate Business.”

He also said that the culture of waste, combined with other widespread phenomena in welfare societies, is showing the “serious tendency to degenerate into a culture of hatred.”

“It is no coincidence that in these times, emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear, which, with its persecutions against Jews, gypsies, and people of homosexual orientation, represents the negative model par excellence of a culture of waste and hatred,” Francis said.

He condemned the so-called ecocide mostly committed by corporations.

Ecocide, the Pope says is “massive contamination of the air, of the land and water resources, large-scale destruction of flora and fauna, and any action capable of producing an ecological disaster or destroying an ecosystem.”

The loss or the destruction of ecosystems of a specific territory, Francis said, is the fifth category of crimes against peace, which should be recognized as such by the international community.

We have four words for Red Francis, “Bring Back Pope Benny.” This Pope will ruin the Catholic Church. He’s close here in the States for a lot of people.