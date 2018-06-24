Red Hen Owner Runs Historic Downtown And They Just Threw Her Under the Bus

Apparently, Meryl Streep’s cousin, Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen and a bully who kicked out Sarah Sanders and her family mid-meal, runs all of Downtown Main Street Lexington. She is the Director of the area.
Unfortunately for her, the officials of historic downtown are very unhappy with her rude, bullying tactics. She’s been thrown under the bus and rightfully so.
The representatives of historic downtown wrote on Facebook:
We do not condone the actions of Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of the Red Hen Restaurant and Director of Main Street Lexington.
The negative impact and nasty backlash towards our little community is downright appalling.
Please do not condemn our town for one persons actions.
To The People, Mr. President Trump & Secretary Sarah Sanders we sincerely apologize for the poor behavior and decision of ONE PERSON!
If you feel the need to express negative comments, please re-direct them to Stephanie Wilkinson directly. Thank You
Lexington is wonderful. There is a lot of history and it’s not an expensive place to stay. It’s a pity she’s shamed them.
The Historic Downtown officials have a poll you might want to vote in. She isn’t doing well.
If you are going to avoid her restaurant, she owns a shop called House Mountain Yarn. You might want to avoid that too.
Hypocrisy and the inability to look at oneself honestly is a Democrat trademark. Look at the sign in the window. She is spreading hate and acting like a 6th grader, but the right are the bad guys?
The sign reads, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” Obviously, she wasn’t serious, it’s merely there as a decoration.
Thank God there still exists those who still regard integrity and tolerance as a virtue, unlike the vulgar attitude of leftists.
i think in your second paragraph you mean to say “…ARE very unhappy with her,” or “…ARE NOT very happy with her.”, rather than “are not very unhappy with her.” You guys got any openings in the proofreading dept?
What can I say -it’s been a long day. Thanks for the tip.
Sarah (Huckabee) Sanders Violated Ethics Laws – Asked to Leave Not Because She Worked for President Trump, but for violating 5 CFR 2635 702 (a), and the Endorsements Ban. Stephanie Wilkinson asked her to leave because of previous comments SHE had made defending the Trump admininstration’s ban on transgender military members. The restaurant employs several LGBT members some of whom voiced concerns over having to serve Sanders, Wiklinson told the The Washington Post. Wilkinson left it up to the staff as to whether or not they wanted to serve the Sanders family, and they unanimously said “No.” Sanders should be glad she did leave as her food may not have been as palatable as it should’ve been for regular customers that have not been publicly discriminated against nationally.
This attempted deflection is absurd. Trangenderism is a mental illness- this is well documented. You cannot have a mentally ill person in the military- lives depend on it.
They did not cite that CFR when asking her to leave. Freedom of thought and ideas is an inalienable right. The reckless leftist Wilkinson hired other irrational leftists who also oppose freedom of thought. This is similar to blacks being kicked out of white restaurants.
D R Smith. You just got the dumb ass of this thread award, feel good????
And of course D R Smith you have ‘proof’ of that?
Oh wait, you’ve got nothing.
This restaurant owner just released the kracken as they say, what a dope. Thays real good business sense alienate 51% OF YOUR POSSIBLE CUSTOMERS. Waot until you have to make the payments on your overhead in that high rent shoppi g area. The reztaurant business is one of the most competatuve in the business world and you just shot yourself in tbe foot. I give you six months and your gone. So Ef you and good bye.
Very few people will mention this but I fail to see the difference between businesses back in the day who refused to serve people because of the color of their skin and refusing to serve Conservatives and if that statement hits a nerve,
I will gladly double down by pointing out that the owner of bakery finds himself maligned for refusing to bake a wedding cake for gays because of said individual’s faith while a person of color would never come under the same treatment for not serving or baking a cake for a (suspected) KKK member, law enforcement officer, Republican or Trump supporters. I would go so far that said individual in today’s climate would not be called out for refusing to serve someone else because of his race (I’ll leave you to guess which one).
Why? Because it does not fit the narrative that the left is pushing.
Color me: Tired of the bull.
Oops, did I say that?
I think the title of this article shouldn’t say they threw her under the bus….more like they made a wise decision so that the one foolish decision of this woman does not tank the entire town’s little economy. Lexington is full of great people. The Lexington Restaurant is one we visit when we are in town and they make everyone feel welcome…. especially Ms. Mary!
Yep. Check out their latest example of “tolerance”:
i hope her business tanks!!! she is a very stupid person to treat sarah with such disrespect and then think it will not have repercussions. she deserves what she dishes out.
Lexington VA, how about you redirect comments to that bigot? YOU are the ones that allow her to take care of Main Street Lexington….It’s going to be a long long hot not for profit summer……
It went beyond just refusing service. The owner Followed Sarah Across the Street to Another Restaurant. THIS IS STALKING the Press Secretary. Therefore any comparisons are invalid.
There should be the truth in advertisement. If it is called a steak house, they should serve steaks. If it is a Kosher place, people expect it to be Kosher and you cannot demand pork. If you want to serve only people with TDS, place a large sign at your entrance and on all your WEB pages and so on. When you demand people to leave in the middle of the diner it is a harassment and business should be liable for that. If you don’t want to bake a special cake for a gay wedding, you don’t have to. BUT, you don’t have a right to bring the cake to their ceremony and create a commotion. Red Hen should be fined!
Removing her from the position of Director of the Area would be a good place to start. As long as she is in control I am not sure that I would be comfortable anywhere near a are she is in control of.