Red Hen Virtue Fascist Stephanie Wilkinson Resigns, She’s Gone

Red Hen restaurant owner and Lexington Virginia bully, Stephanie Wilkinson resigned Tuesday from her position as Executive Director of Main Street Lexington. The residents were pushing her out when she took the step. She was running the entire area but didn’t set much of an example.

This is a rare situation in which the left is on the receiving end of public disfavor. The left has the media, but they don’t have all the people.

“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best, that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” said Elizabeth Branner, president of the Main Street Lexington Board of Directors.”

Wilkinson was the owner who, after consulting with virtue-fascist staff, kicked Sarah Sanders out of her restaurant after the appetizers were served.

Sarah Sanders father, former Governor Huckabee, said the owner stalked the family after they were booted from the Red Hen because Sarah works for the President.

Sarah and her husband left and went home without eating because they had been humiliated. They ‘had enough’ her father said. Sarah and her husband had driven three-and-a-half hours for this dinner.

The rest of their family went to dine across the street.

The owner actually tormented Sarah’s in-laws, most of whom are liberals and leftists.

The Red Hen restaurant owner called up other leftists to come and protest outside the other restaurant. They stood outside the second restaurant yelling, screaming, waving signs, and protesting in a vile manner.

One of Sarah’s left-wing relatives went out and told the owner and her fascist group he was on the left and disliked Trump but she was embarrassing him and hurting the cause. It didn’t make an impression.

Sarah Sanders has a civil rights action against the Red Hen restaurant.

Listen to Mrs. Sanders father on Laura Ingraham’s radio show:

THE FACEBOOK PAGE DISAPPEARED MYSTERIOUSLY

The Historic Downtown Lexington Facebook page provided a lot of information about how the Lexington natives were responding but it has been removed. It wasn’t a government-tied page. The government under the left-wing mayor is a leftist one.

Was it taken down to silence the people? The fascists probably thought it a good idea.

The people who run the page said actions were being taken to remove Wilkinson from the office. How can you have a fascist running a historic town?

A virtue fascist is a virtue-signaling fascist [coined by Bill O’Reilly]. She could also be called a liberal fascist — that works too.

Wilkinson’s restaurant was reportedly empty yesterday. People stopped to snap photos. The President gave her restaurant a review, calling it “dirty”.

The following was posted on the removed pages:

June 23 at 1:46 PM ·

Shame on the Red Hen Restaurant and owner Stephanie Wilkinson who is also Director of Main Street Lexington.

How dare you embarrass our town and give Lexington a bad reputation. Being the Director of Main Street Lexington who supposedly promotes small business and tourism in our town. Shouldn’t you be without bias while holding this position? You have created a bad image and reputation for yourself and our community. Many are quite upset and I have no doubt that there will be backlash.

Mr. President Trump and Secretary Sarah Sanders we sincerely apologize for the poor behavior.

This post is not about politics it’s about being respectful of one another.

I’m pretty sure I saw a smile on Stinewall’s face.