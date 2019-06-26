Reddit The_ Donald Is Quarantined in Time for the Debates!

Reddit has censored the very popular America First, The_Donald page, immediately before the Democrat debates! It just happened!

Reddit claims that even though The Donald is monitored, they are finding too many violations of Reddit’s policies against violence, including against police and Oregon officials.

We haven’t seen violence. It’s not a violent page although there is always the occasional jerk, sometimes a leftist trying to get the supporters in trouble. Everything the Sentinel ever posted is quarantined, and we have had innocent comments removed, including any mention of David Hogg or AOC.

The Reddit page has 754,000 users.

Internet censorship is real, perverse, and our congresspeople are helpless or choose to be. Haters and Stalinists win.

These are the offenses:

Reddit claims that The_Donald was quarantined because they have to spend too much time removing content on the subreddit. This is a report of everything they’ve “had” to do in the last month. (Including stripping me of my ability to do the job they’re complainign about) pic.twitter.com/k2KLNmnOJJ — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) June 26, 2019

You can possibly see the page here on this link. This quarantine was very timely. They don’t want anyone finding out the Democrat candidates are buffoons.

The_Donald quarantined on the eve of the Democrat Debates 🧐 pic.twitter.com/JnCXDXu2bO — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) June 26, 2019





Hate against the right is A-OK!

CENSORSHIP IS REAL!

The censorship is real as exposed by @Project_Veritas Compare these two searches on @JoeBiden , one done on @Google and one on @DuckDuckGo. I can provide countless more examples. We need more lawmakers seeing this! Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/v6HZrNrN0F — Zalman Lew (@zalmanlew) June 26, 2019