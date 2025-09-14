Relative of Charlie Kirk’s Roommate Describes Mr. Twiggs

Lance Twiggs is the roommate of the man who murdered Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event. He reportedly is the person who aided the police in the murder probe.

Senior FBI officials told Fox News Digital that Robinson and Twiggs were in a “romantic relationship” and shared an apartment in St. George. Those officials said Twiggs has been “extremely cooperative” and stressed that he “had no idea” Robinson was allegedly planning to assassinate Kirk.

Numberous reports say Mr. Twiggs turned Tyler over to the police.

The Relative’s Story

The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald uncovered a story published by WRN (Wisconsin Right Now) about the relationship between Charlie Kirk’s murderer and his roommate, Lance Twiggs. The outlet interviewed a family member of Lance Twiggs’s by phone, a person who wishes to remain anonymous.

The reporter who wrote the article, Jessica McBride, is an award-winning Milwaukee-area journalist who appears meticulous in her reporting.

A family member said that Lance Twiggs is Tyler Robinson’s transgender “boyfriend.”

The relative said he was transitioning and was “full of hatred and evil.” The hate was aimed at Christians. That is starting to become a pattern.

You can read the story on this link.