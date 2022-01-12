Released Military Docs: Looks Like Ivermectin Works & Vaccines Have Issues

Project Veritas has obtained military documents hidden on a classified system showing how EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses.

The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violated the gain of function research moratorium.

However, according to the documents, NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S.

Documents: Here, Here, and Here.

CAVEAT: ALL OF THIS HAS TO BE CONFIRMED

As if that isn’t damning enough, the military documents also show that they’ve known all along that ivermectin works.

“Ivermectin (identified as curative in April 2020) works throughout all phases of illness because it both inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response.”

Help me to understand @DARPA. What am I looking at at 4:23 about Ivermectin? I don’t have the context.https://t.co/hgiP4fAzsC Can you Authenticate? May I see this whole report? Thank you. pic.twitter.com/G4nGoOScqp — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) January 11, 2022

I know and communicate with James O’Keefe semi-regularly. He and I have well publicized differences but he is far from “always wrong” as he is portrayed. I have known him to portray the significance of a story above what I would describe, but I need to know what this is from you. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) January 11, 2022

There is also the EcoHealth proposal stating that a “vaccine approach lacks sufficient epitope coverage to protect against quasispecies of coronavirus”. They also make note that the vaccine spike proteins might explain the potentially highly detrimental antibody response among the vaccinated:



