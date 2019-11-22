Remarkable! Top SEAL will take Eddie Gallagher before a military board

The Navy has decided to proceed with Eddie Gallagher’s trial to take away his Trident Pin and his right to call himself a former Navy SEAL as he prepares to retire.

Despite the Commander in Chief’s pardon, Rear Admiral Collin Green, the head of the Navy Special Warfare Command, is taking the matter before a military board.

It is quite remarkable since the President is the commander-in-chief and has announced he will block the Navy from taking away the Trident pin.

The Navy said it does not consider a tweet an order and Gallagher’s defense attorney was notified Thursday that procedures are continuing unless further guidance is provided.

Green could have stipulated that and still dropped it, but he chose not to.

Chief Petty Officer First Class Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of the murder of an ISIS terrorist but was found to have posed with the dead terrorist’s body in Iraq in 2017 in violation of the rules. He was demoted, but the President restored his rank.

The military looks like it’s acting out of a desire to humiliate the President and Eddie Gallagher, however, the Navy does strive to separate military justice from civilian interference. It does need to be separate in wartime but that is what the pardons were about. President Obama treated terrorists like criminals and soldiers like common murderers.

The officer said that this is an administrative action that is not affected by Trump’s pardon last week.

Gallagher must submit for review, as will members of his platoon Lieutenant Commander Robert Breisch, the troop commander; Lieutenant Jacob Portier, the platoon officer in charge; and Lieutenant Thomas MacNeil, the platoon assistant officer in charge.

While the president declared his decision was an act of mercy, some didn’t like it.

Former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey, an Obama employee for several years, tweeted that without evidence proving innocence, the “wholesale pardon…signals our troops and allies we don’t take the Law of Armed Conflict serious.” He called it an “abdication of moral responsibility.”

What about the rules of engagement of Barack Obama that leveled the playing field between terrorists and our military? I still wonder about ‘Exortion 17.’