Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke is of Irish descent usurping Spanish heritage to curry favor with a large voting group in Texas. He’s running for President, yet he’s the most feckless, irresponsible, hyperbolic, harebrained politician I’ve seen in my decades on this earth.

During O’Rourke’s latest verbal spree, he insisted President Trump is an “asset” of the Russian government and leads America like the Nazis ran Germany.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer objected a little bit to the Nazi comparison and Russian asset claim but O’Rourke would not take it back.

The Nazis were violent, evil, terrorists, and Donald Trump is trying to return us to the rule of law. Big difference.

The terror in the U.S. today is coming from fatuous haters like Beto, the non-Hispanic.

He can hate Trump but he can’t say these lamebrain things and become President.

O’Rourke has linked President Trump to Nazi Germany before. In July, he compared President Trump’s campaign event in North Carolina to a Nuremberg rally, making his followers Nazis or something.

Weeks later, after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, he accused the president of racism and tied his rhetoric to Nazi Germany.

On Sunday, during his appearance on MSNBC, he suggested the Trump administration is akin to the Third Reich.

“President Trump, perhaps inspired by Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it,” O’Rourke told Wolf.

Just him saying these things makes him the Goebbels minion.

“Is that not going too far to make a comparison between the President of the United States and the Nazis?” Blitzer asked O’Rourke.

He called him a Russian asset because of that JOKE years ago when he said we should ask Putin if he has Hillary’s emails.

If he wants to talk about issues, great, but this blather is nothing more than hate speech and it doesn’t even make sense.