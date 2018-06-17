Remember Podesta’s Emails: “Compare your opponent to Adolf Hitler…”

Democrats are pushing the latest talking point about children being separated from their parents as they cross over our borders illegally. The media and Democrat operatives are comparing President Trump to Hitler and the detention centers to concentration camps.

From General Hayden to MSNBC and CNN panels, images of concentration camps are being burned into the minds of the masses. This is why it’s a good time to remember the Podesta email telling Democrats to use Hitler to demean the enemy.

A reddit sleuth picked this up from the Podesta email #25. In an email “Compare your opponent to Adolf Hitler. This is your heavy artillery, for when your opponent is obviously right, and you are spectacularly wrong. Bring Hitler up subtly. Say, “That sounds suspiciously like something Adolf Hitler might say,” or “You certainly do remind me of Adolf Hitler.”

just another nugget in #PodestaEmails25 telling Podesta best way to win argument is compare your opponent to Hitler pic.twitter.com/x5zN609oM8 — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 1, 2016

As Instapundit reminded us in November 2016, “…that’s been the Democrat playbook ever since FDR described the laissez-faire Coolidge era as “the spirit of fascism” and Harry Truman explicitly compared Tom Dewey to Hitler in the final weeks of the ’48 campaign.”

THIS IS FROM TODAY ALONE

Let the record show that @GenMhayden considers the hard working men and women of DHS, ICE, and CBP, who put their lives on the line day in and day out, equivalent to the Nazi SS. Disgraceful. https://t.co/rQGTlIZUfo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2018

Democratic strategist Dave Jacobson trashed President Trump on CNN, invoking Adolph Hitler.

“I don’t think it equates to duct tape by allowing children to be with their families,” Jacobson argued. “Look, bottom line, Donald Trump increasingly looks like Hitler in Nazi Germany, these look like concentration camps.”

Then we also had fake Republican Michael Steele calling the centers “concentration camps”.