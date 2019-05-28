Remembering Biden’s speech for mass incarceration of future predators

President Trump said on Memorial Day that anyone associated with the 1994 crime bill can’t get elected President because blacks can’t vote for that person. The bill led to the mass incarceration of black men.

Biden said the bill was aimed at the future predators during his famous 1993 rant on the Senate floor. Hillary Clinton also supported the bill and called the young men who were soon to be locked up for minor crimes, SUPER PREDATORS.

At the time, the bill was passed by Democrats so they wouldn’t be seen as soft on crime and lose elections because of it. The bill went too far.

THE PRESIDENT’S TWEETS

Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, & helped fix the bad 1994 Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

….Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing. That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

JOE BIDEN WAS THE FATHER OF THE BILL

Biden is not ashamed of the 1994 crime bill and claims the real problem is institutional racism. Is that the problem? He said it “restored American cities.” Did it?

“I hope that this crime bill when it passes, the Biden/Hatch crime bill, as it becomes law God willing, I hope that we will have ended once and for all this notion that as a hangover from the ’60s that somehow Democrats are weak on crime and Democratic presidents are weak on crime, and Republicans are tough on crime,” Biden said.

“The truth is every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of this Congress, every minor crime bill, has had the name of the Democratic senator from the state of Delaware, Joe Biden, on that bill, and has had a majority vote of the Democratic members of the United States Senate on the bill,” Biden said.

He took FULL CREDIT for it:

More of his rant about future predators: