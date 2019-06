A new park opened today in honor of 7-year-old Martin Richards who was murdered by the Boston Marathon bomber. His sister and mother were seriously wounded that day and he was the youngest victim.

How nice that they remembered the victim in Boston.

The @TeamProject351 organization is here ,for the grand opening of The Martin Richard Park@TeamMR8 pic.twitter.com/eiWL1V7gqw — kindred spirit (@kindred25561822) June 15, 2019

Evil does exist.