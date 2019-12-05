Rep Al Green says Dems will keep impeaching the President [not satire!]

Earlier today, before the Speaker announced that she would call for articles of impeachment, crazy Al Green told reporters there was no limit to the number of times they can impeach. They will [continue to do nothing for the USA] continue to investigate.

Democrats will keep expanding investigations — a President can be impeached more than once — they will keep investigating as the President commits offenses and he will be impeached again — those will be moved on to the Senate.

Dem Rep Al Green: “no limit to the number of times” Dems will try to impeach pic.twitter.com/eQKNBqxH4U — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 5, 2019

The race-obsessed friend to nutjob hater Louis Farrakhan said yesterday that there aren’t scholarly impeachment ‘witnesses’ of color. We agree! They should have called Thomas Sowell or Walter Williams.

The sublimal message is Democrats are racist or they couldn’t find any or didn’t look.

.@RepAlGreen criticizes the lack of black impeachment experts called before today’s hearing: “What subliminal message are we sending to the world when we have experts, but not one person of color? Are we saying that there are no people of color who are experts on this topic?” pic.twitter.com/oGDyodSh3S — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 4, 2019