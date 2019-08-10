Rep Castro says his doxxing wasn’t to harass Trump donors, it was a ‘lament’

Rep. Joaquin Castro, son of Reconquista Rosie, is a sickening liar. He not only posted the names of Trump donors in his congressional district, but he is also now lying about it.

In the clip below, he says he didn’t dox them by his definition and, besides, The Indivisibles (an Obama organization), posted it first. Then he said it was really a “lament.” It was “sad” that these business owners are giving their money to a guy saying Hispanics are invading the country.

Then he blamed the President for El Paso.

He’s such a liar. This was no “lament,” since he already basically admitted it was aimed at tacitly encouraging the loons to harass or threaten the Trump donors.

WATCH HIM LIE ABOUT HIS ‘LAMENT’

Rep. Castro on his post with the names of Trump donors: “My post was actually a lament … many of those folks are Hispanic and they’re giving their money to a guy who’s running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country.” https://t.co/vPAP9UzjMs pic.twitter.com/vJgifFNwib — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2019

He admitted he wanted to force them to stop supporting the President.

Willie Geist confronts Rep. Castro for tweet targeting Trump donorshttps://t.co/3FirtEFlTL pic.twitter.com/dvq1lgtOVA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2019

ONE DONOR DID WELL

A lot of the donors were harassed as Joaquin hoped, but Bill Miller’s saw a boon.

After he doxxed donor Bill Miller’s BBQ, the lines were out the door.

Just as a footnote, when I saw this notice on Twitter, they wouldn’t let me see the site linked here without a warning which claimed it might be “unsafe.” For the life of me, I can’t figure out why it is unsafe. They claim sites deemed unsafe lead to phishing, malware, or spam sites or sites associated with a violation of Twitter’s Terms of Service. It has to be the latter.

ETHICS VIOLATION

Seven Republicans in the House conservative caucus, which the left calls hardliners because they want borders, have asked for an ethics investigation.

They say, “Posting a target list of private citizens simply for supporting his political opponent is antithetical to our principles and serves to suppress the free speech and free association rights of Americans,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter sent to the Ethics panel Friday.

The seven members of the conservative caucus who signed on to the letter include Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jody B. Hice of Georgia, Debbie Lesko of Arizona and Randy Weber of Texas.

Specifically, the lawmakers said Castro violated Rule XXIII of the Code of Official Conduct, which reads, “A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

Why is it always the House conservatives? Where are the rest of the Republicans? They won’t fight back.