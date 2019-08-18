Rep Crenshaw blasts Antifa & a “sad showing of what we are today”

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw declared Saturday’s protests in Portland, Ore., “a sad showing of what we are today,” and said the city’s Antifa activists paled in comparison to the demonstrators fighting for democracy in Hong Kong.

“In Hong Kong,” the Republican congressman from Texas wrote, “antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists.

“In Portland,” he continued, “ ‘antifascists’ burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism.”

Rep. Crenshaw, 35, is a former U.S. Navy SEAL served in Afghanistan and is the recipient of two Bronze Stars for heroic service and a Purple Heart after losing an eye in combat.

The Portland mayor called the mayhem “largely peaceful” and let Antifa run wild. It was a sad showing.

On Saturday, President Trump threatened to push for Antifa to be declared a terror organization. As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Crenshaw frequently speaks out on matters of security and terrorism.

