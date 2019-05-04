Rep. Crenshaw destroys Omar’s Maduro arguments as she cries racism

Dan Crenshaw politely crushes Ilhan Omar for her bizarre defense of the socialist dictatorship in Venezuela by blaming the U.S. for its collapsing economy. He explains why it’s socialist policies that destroyed the nation.

After Vice President Pence called her out, Rep. Omar made herself a victim and claimed if you disagree with her, you’re a racist.

Women of color have heard this before. Instead of “we disagree,” it’s “she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.” They have to make us feel small. This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. https://t.co/8ZaHfY4hfH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2019

The Vice President offered a logical argument and she really doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

Omar is dishonest. She makes everything about racism, and she has to know that isn’t the case. People don’t like her socialist ideas and her nasty, illogical arguments. It has nothing to do with her race.

WOW: @IlhanMN says the U.S. has “helped lead the devastation in #Venezuela,” and accuses the U.S. on “bullying” the Maduro regime. Apparently Maduro’s starvation of his people and armored trucks running them over in the streets is not worthy of criticism in her eyes. pic.twitter.com/leTcRHWDVd — John Cooper (@thejcoop) May 1, 2019