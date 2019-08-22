Rep. Crenshaw Responds to Young Turks’ New Star for Vile Hate Speech

The Communist Young Turks have hit a new standard in hate speech. One of their employees, Hasan Piker, said about Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a war hero, that a “brave f**king” terrorist “f**ked the eye hole” out of Dan Crenshaw.

Piker also said Americans deserved 9/11. If he feels that way, he might consider moving to a country he does like. Syria, perhaps?

Alex Jones got banned from YouTube for “hate speech” because he called a drag queen festival an “abomination” for incorporating children, but ‘The Young Turks’ host Hasan Piker praises Al Qaeda and says that “America deserved 9/11” and co-hosts the largest “news” show on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/SE2DO2rpJE — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 22, 2019

Piker didn’t like Crenshaw’s foreign policy stance.

Rep. Crenshaw responded on Twitter. He said he was sorry for “triggering” him. Calling him ‘Hasan the Hun,’ Crenshaw said he “seems to confuse ‘Improvised Explosive Device’ with “some weird terrorist fantasy.”

.@hasanthehun seems to confuse “Improvised Explosive Device” with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard. https://t.co/0w2Cp95ctt — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 22, 2019

Triggered Hasan tried to claim Crenshaw was the one with the “victimhood…brain disease.”

The only thing that offends me is your inability to use capital letters in any of your tweets. But really it is the fact that Google/YouTube profit from and promote The Young Turks and by extension your disgusting defense of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against Americans. https://t.co/703Vy4r9dT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 22, 2019

Hasan appears to be mentally ill. He is also the nephew of Young Turks’ star Cenk Uygur.

IT’S ABOUT PAR

Far-left Democrats have sealed their power over media, including social media. They just refused to take ads from ‘Women from Trump,’ and they are starting their own likely biased news service. They are even considering merging, ‘What’s App, Instagram, and Messenger,’ to make it difficult, if not impossible to break them up.

Twitter bans innocent people for doing a lot less than their favored users like Antifa and Hamas. Google has a blacklist that includes most right-wing sites, including this one. They can sway the election by themselves.

The far-left has also taken over the Democrat Party.

These people are fascists, eliminating dissenting voices and moving to destroy anyone who doesn’t do as they say or whoever they don’t like. A case in point. They don’t like Sean Spicer so he isn’t allowed to dance, LaCorte News reports. They are threatening ABC News with a boycott.

These people are unAmerican and vicious.