Rep Dan Crenshaw’ Perfect Answer to Fencer Who Dishonored the USA

American fencer Race Imboden, who wears a star-spangled mask in competitions, is a member of the elitist sport of competitive fencing. He won a Gold Medal and followed up by disrespecting the nation. He took a knee during the national anthem at last week’s Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

It was shown nationally by CNN, the fake news network.

The fencing leftist took to Twitter afterward to espouse his viewpoint.

He dishonored the USA while allegedly representing the USA. Others were more respectful though his teammates did not put their hands on their heart. They are ingrates.

Imboden called for change, denounced America’s “shortcomings,” and he insulted the President.

He says he is “honored to represent Team USA” but, ironically, he disrespected the nation. How does that work?

Not only that, he violated the terms he agreed to — no political demonstrations — making him dishonest.

Mark Jones, Vice President of Communications for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said, “Every athlete competing at the 2019 Pan American Games commits to terms of eligibility, including to refrain from demonstrations that are political in nature. In this case, Race didn’t adhere to the commitment he made to the organizing committee and the USOPC.”

That is dishonorable, his word is meaningless, but rules don’t apply to the new left Democrat.

HIS TWEETS

“We must call for change. This week I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games, taking home Gold and Bronze. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants,” Imboden tweeted.

We must call for change.

“and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list. I chose to sacrifice my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change,” a second tweet read.

and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list.

Someone needs to explain to him that legal and illegal immigration are not the same thing. Immigrants are not being mistreated but the President certainly is. The policies are mostly the same policies as Obama instituted.

Imboden is spreading hate and lies.

In his appearance on CNN, he said he “represents white privilege,” a racist ploy promoted by the far-left. When elitists like Imboden use it, we see the snobbery involved in whites buying into it.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw gave the perfect response. He called him out on his distorted thinking. “If you think this is “sacrifice”, you are delusional,” Crenshaw tweeted. “All you’ve done is haphazardly denounced [sic] the entirety of our country because of its imperfections. You and your fellow athletes have only succeeded in politicizing one of the few things that still unite us: sports.”

The new left Democrat destroys everything they touch. They bring hate and divisiveness to every area of society. This is one more example.