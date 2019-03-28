Rep. Doug Collins Just Released Nellie Ohr’s Testimony

Was this a CIA sting operation?

According to Judicial Watch, the Ohrs had several contacts with Christopher Steele.

The British Crown Prosecutor Alison Saunders, an expert in expionage, had dinner with the Ohrs four days before the Trump Tower meeting with her security detail in tow, according to an email obtained by Judicial Watch. It could mean nothing or something.

THE TESTIMONY

Rep. Doug Collins is a true American, trying to provide Americans with information. The Georgia representative, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, went to the House floor to put the 137-page transcript from her October testimony in front of a joint session of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees into the record.

During the testimony, Nellie said in her testimony that she and her husband Bruce Ohr, then a high-level FBI official, met with the infamous Christopher Steele the day before Peter Strzok opened the FBI’s investigation.

That meeting took place at the Mayflower. Nellie Ohr said her husband Bruce Ohr was in attendance along with an unknown associate for Steele, whom she said he had a British accent. Bruce Ohr was formerly the associate deputy attorney general and director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. He was demoted after it came to light he met with Steele and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

Nellie admitted she “favored Hillary Clinton” when asked if she would have done similar research on Hillary Clinton. She would not have done similar research on Hillary. [p. 105]

Pages 38 and 39 suggest Fusion GPS may have orchestrated smear campaigns against not just members of Congress, but their staff as well. Fusion is a smear machine so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

Fusion GPS told Nellie to dig up dirt on Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort (p.125), but not George Papadopoulos. Ohr says she was also instructed to dig up dirt on Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

Nellie said her research matched the dossier.

She was looking for Russian mob ties. If he wanted to put up a building in Moscow, he had to deal with their mob. The same goes for New York City.

Nellie Ohr’s testimony before @JudiciaryGOP reveals she and Bruce Ohr met with Christopher Steele 1 day before Peter Strzok opened the FBI’s investigation into @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign. Coincidence? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 28, 2019

The transcript of Nellie Ohr’s interview before the Judiciary Committee is now available to all Americans. To read the full transcript, visit https://t.co/OhlJIC8PQM. pic.twitter.com/aNQEvcNbAG — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 28, 2019

NELLIE’S A FAR-LEFT WOMAN