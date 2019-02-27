Rep. Gaetz Appears to Have Threatened Creepy Witness Michael Cohen

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Trump ally in Congress, got himself into hot water today when he appeared to have threatened a witness the day before he is to testify. The witness is lying Michael Cohen. Gaetz spoke on the floor of the House today and that went fine, but when he tweeted, it all blew up.

I guess tomorrow we’ll find out if there’s anyone Cohen hasn’t lied to! I think it’s entirely appropriate for any member of this body to challenge the truthfulness, veracity, and character for people who have a history and future full of lies. That’s the story of Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/SCEODKNteR — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 27, 2019

Earlier today, Rep. Gaetz tweeted: Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot….

Cohen is a despicable person but the response to Gaetz’s tweet threat has been brutal. He is being slammed on Twitter for witness tampering. People want him charged.

The hearing tomorrow is a setup but Cohen could be telling the truth or not. He’s a congenital liar so who knows.

This is the tweet in question:

Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

It’s just a tweet. They are becoming very dangerous.

Gaetz responded

The representative was asked about it today and he said it was witness testing.

Question: “Congressman, does your tweet amount to witness tampering?:” Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Absolutely not. It’s witness testing.” https://t.co/pcUAzlfvZq pic.twitter.com/QUpwIIhNHa — The Hill (@thehill) February 27, 2019

Speaker Pelosi wants the ethics panel to investigate. Fine, but it would be nice if she felt the same when Maxine pulls her stunts.

I encourage all Members to be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties. https://t.co/NDnxkaiFCA pic.twitter.com/DIIgSHgeb5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2019