Rep. Gohmert Went There, Asked Cheatin’ Strzok About Lying to His Wife

Rep. Louis Gohmert went there. He asked the cheating FBI agent Peter Strzok, “How many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eye and lie to her about [Agent] Lisa [Page]”.

Gohmert is said to have “shocked” the Democrats at the hearing Thursday.

Democrats were pretty shocking themselves, obstructing and shouting down Republicans throughout the day.

Gohmert’s one line was immediately shut down by virtue-signaling Democrats.

“You’ve embarrassed yourself, and I can’t help but wonder when I see you looking there with a little smirk, how many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eye and lie to her about Lisa,” Gohmert said during a hearing of the House oversight and judiciary committees.

Good for Rep. Gohmert. Strzok sat there at times combative, at other times condescending. He deserved worse.

WATCH: Lawmakers erupt after Rep. Louie Gohmert brings up Peter Strzok’s infidelity with Lisa Page https://t.co/EfyfUlMRAp pic.twitter.com/raKaYuR5Ma — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2018

The Democrats hypocritically flipped out, screaming and acting outraged.

“Mr. Chairman, this is outrageous!” one Democrat shouted.

“Do you need your medication?” a female Democrat shouted at Gohmert.

Another said “shame”.

They’re such hypocrites. They behaved badly all day, running interference for the “vermin” as actor James Woods called Peter Strzok.