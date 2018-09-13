Rep. Gutierrez Blames Trump for Aftermath of Hurricane Before It Hits

You likely thought the lunacy of Bezos’s Washington Post editorial board blaming Trump for “complicity” in hurricanes was as crazy as it could get. You were wrong. Along came far-left Louie! Illinois’s weaselly congressman Luis Gutierrez blamed President Trump for the aftermath of Hurricane Florence more than two days before it makes landfall.

This is despite the fact that the President did a great job handling the hurricanes, especially the ones that hit Puerto Rico.

The Illinois Democrat lambasted Trump about the poor response to the “calamity” unleashed by the hurricane.

“You know what I fear is the calamity,” Gutierrez said on MSNBC’s “All In” on Tuesday.

“The calamity of the lack of coordination of the government with the National Guard and with local government,” the hack Democrat said.

“The lack of responsiveness and preparedness of this government because the president he wants to find out who is the one who wrote that op-ed piece. The chaos in the White House because he wants the Justice Department… Because he’s so consumed by the calamity that exists and the chaos that exists,” he said.

The truth is the President was prepared, responded instantly, and did not spare the expense.

The leftist media and other Dems will support this insanity. They will act as if he makes sense. That’s the sad truth of it all.

THE LEFTIST LIES ABOUT PUERTO RICO

The corrupt government of Puerto Rico was caught with possibly millions of water bottles they never gave out during the aftermath of the hurricane. Meant for Hurricane Maria victims, it remained on the tarmac in Ceiba.

There were potentially both monetary and political reasons for withholding the water. Other supplies from the United States were kept from the victims and even sold.

Puerto Rico’s delegate said Trump gave them all they asked for. Only people like the leftist San Juan mayor said otherwise.

A bogus study claimed that it wasn’t at most 64 people who died from the hurricane [and that was a stretch], it was nearly 3,000. BuzzFeed, a joke of a news feed, claims it’s nearly 6,000, but, get this, they aren’t counting bodies, they’re using imaginary numbers based on flimsy evidence.

President Trump responded to those accusations today in two tweets.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000.”

“This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!” Trump tweeted.

Since the absurd ‘study’ claiming 2,975 died was released, others have upped the number to 4600. Still, others are saying 6,000.

The study was pushed by the likes of comically fake news BuzzFeed.

First of all, it wasn’t a peer-reviewed study, it was a survey reliant on randomly selected households in Puerto Rico.

They asked about all deaths and their causes between Sept. 20, when Hurricane Maria made landfall, and Dec. 31 of 2017.

Comparing those results with previous years’ death records, they calculated that 4,645 more people died in the final months of 2017, after the hurricane, compared with the same period the year prior — representing a 62% increase in the mortality rate after Maria.

The researchers then adjusted for the fact that their survey could not count people who lived alone and died as a result of the storm, leading to their final estimate of 5,740 hurricane-related deaths.

It’s made up. They took numbers from a survey and compared with deaths in 2017 taken from questionable reporters in the notoriously inaccurate government and inaccurate random sources on the phone, then added people they think lived alone and died [for whatever reason]. If someone didn’t answer the phone, were they counted as dead? This is a feckless survey, not a study. None of them are studies.