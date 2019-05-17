Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for open borders & abolishing ICE

Democratic [communist] Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reacted to President Trump’s new merit-based immigration plan by calling for open borders, amnesty, and the elimination of ICE.

Omar is a Muslim Somalian refugee who was rescued by a Christian church in the United States.

According to her, the United States is obligated to take in anyone who wants to come in, even if they are criminals.

Omar hates America, white people and Jews from what we can tell. She is probably trying to destroy the country. That’s an opinion. You might disagree.

“We need to abolish ICE, and end all inhumane deportation and detention programs,” Omar said (video below). “We need to fight back against the criminalization of immigrants and those crossing the border. We need to create a fair and accessible path to legal status and citizenship for all undocumented people in the United States.”

The line that got the biggest applause was her demanding we “abolish ICE.”

I saw Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) speak on immigration today. The line that got the most applause? “Abolish ICE.” Repeatedly during her speech, she talked about the supposed criminalization of immigration. @capitalresearch pic.twitter.com/PukUyK61GM — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) May 16, 2019

